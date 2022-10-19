Advertisement

Little Village Support/Subscribe

Early voting begins — what you need and where to go in Johnson and Linn County

Posted on by Paul Brennan


First day of early voting at the Johnson County Administraion Building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village

Early voting in the Nov. 8 general election began on Wednesday with auditors’ offices mailing out absentee ballots requested by voters and opening their doors for early in-person voting. Early in-person voting will run through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day, and all absentee ballots must be received in the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, when the polls close.

Voters wanting to request an absentee ballot by mail must submit a written request form to the auditor’s office by next Monday, Oct. 24. That’s also the final chance to register to vote before Election Day. Same-day registration will be available at all polling places on Election Day.

To register to vote, one of the following forms of ID is necessary.

• Iowa Voter Identification Card

• Iowa Driver’s License

• Iowa Non-Operator ID

• U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

• U.S. Passport

• Tribal ID Card/Document

If you have moved since the last time you voted, and your ID does not have your current address, you will need to provide proof of your current residence. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, the following forms of proof of residence are acceptable.

• Residential lease

• Utility bill, including a cell phone bill

• Bank statement

• Paycheck

• Government check

• Other government document

• Property tax statement

Since 2017, Iowans have been required to produce ID in order to exercise their right to vote. Any of the forms of ID listed above are considered acceptable.

Early voting in Johnson County

Both in-person early voting at the auditor’s office in the Johnson County Administration Building (913 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) and drive-thru voting at the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building’s parking ramp (855 S Dubuque St, Iowa City) are available. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Both sites will also be open the weekend before Election Day. Early voters will be able to cast a ballot on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru voting at the Health and Human Services Parking Ramp on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village

In addition to those sites, there will also be six satellite locations for early voting.

Iowa Memorial Union
125 N Madison St, Iowa City
Downstairs, near Hawk Shop
Wednesday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 21
9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Purpose Place (formerly Dream City and Kingdom Center)
611 Southgate Ave, Iowa City
Sunday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tiffin City Hall
300 Railroad St
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Iowa City Public Library
123 S Linn St
Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 3, noon-6 p.m.

Coralville Public Library
1401 5th St
Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, noon-4 p.m.

North Liberty Community Library
520 W Cherry St
Saturday, Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Early voting in Linn County

Voters may cast their ballots in the Linn County Auditor’s Office in the Jean Oxley Public Service Center (935 2nd St SW, Cedar Rapids). Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The officer will also be open those same hours on Nov. 5, the Saturday before Election Day.

The Linn County Auditor’s office set up an early in-person voting site in the food court of Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Ave NE ahead of the 2020 general election. Oct. 6, 2020. — Jessica Abdoney/Little Village

Linn County will also have seven satellite locations available for in-person early voting.

Lindale Mall
4444 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids,
Oct. 19-Nov. 6
Tuesdays through Saturdays: 11 a.m.–6:30 p.m.
Sunday: Noon–5 p.m.

Mt. Mercy University – Busse Library
1330 Elmhurst Dr NE, Cedar Rapids
Thursday, Oct. 20, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cornell College – SAW Center
600 1st St, Mt. Vernon
Thursday, Oct. 27, noon–6 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Downtown Library
450 5th Ave SE
Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23, 1–5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24, 3:30–7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids LADD Library
3750 Williams Blvd SW
Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 1–5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6, 1–5 p.m.

Kirkwood Community College – Recreation Center
6301 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids
Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon–6 p.m.

Coe College – Gage Memorial Union
1220 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids
Wednesday, Nov. 2, noon-6 p.m.

Drop boxes

Anyone with a completed absentee ballot they don’t want to mail, can deposit them in the auditor’s drop box. New restrictions on voting signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last year limit every county to just one drop box. In Johnson County, the drop box is located on the south side of the Johnson County Administration Building. The drop box in Linn County is at the drive-thru early voting site. Absentee ballots must be in a drop box by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, in order to be counted.

One of the ballot drop boxes installed at the Johnson County Administration Building, Oct. 6. 2020. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

The new restrictions also changed who can deposit an absentee ballot in a dropbox. Besides the voter who filled out the ballot, only a member of that person’s immediate family, a member of their household or an authorized election official can put another’s sealed ballot envelope in a drop box. If a neighbor, a friend or a cousin who doesn’t live with the voter did it to be helpful, they could be charged with a crime. That also applies to anyone putting an absentee ballot into a mailbox to be delivered by the post office.

Questions answered

Anyone with questions regarding where or how to vote can get answers by calling their auditor’s office. In Johnson County, the phone number for the auditor’s office is 319-356-6004. The Linn County Auditor’s Office can be reached at 319-892-5300.

First day of early voting at the Johnson County Administration Building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village

[gravityform id="17" title="false" description="false" ajax="true"]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper your-village-form_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_17' ><a id='gf_17' class='gform_anchor' ></a><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' target='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_17' class='your-village-form' action='/early-voting-begins-what-you-need-and-where-to-go-in-johnson-and-linn-county/#gf_17'> <div class='gform_body'><ul id='gform_fields_17' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id='field_17_7' class='gfield gfield_html gfield_html_formatted gfield_no_follows_desc field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><h3 style="font-weight:800; font-size:34px;">Let's get started</h3> <p style="font-size:18px;">Fill out this form and we'll contact you with information about marketing with Little Village!</p></li><li id='field_17_4' class='gfield field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' for='input_17_4_3' ></label><div class='ginput_complex ginput_container no_prefix has_first_name no_middle_name has_last_name no_suffix gf_name_has_2 ginput_container_name gfield_trigger_change' id='input_17_4'> <span id='input_17_4_3_container' class='name_first' > <input type='text' name='input_4.3' id='input_17_4_3' value='' aria-label='First name' tabindex='2' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='First name'/> <label for='input_17_4_3' >First</label> </span> <span id='input_17_4_6_container' class='name_last' > <input type='text' name='input_4.6' id='input_17_4_6' value='' aria-label='Last name' tabindex='4' aria-invalid="false" placeholder='Last name'/> <label for='input_17_4_6' >Last</label> </span> </div></li><li id='field_17_5' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_5' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_5' id='input_17_5' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='6' placeholder='Company name' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" /></div></li><li id='field_17_3' class='gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_3' ><span class='gfield_required'>*</span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'> <input name='input_3' id='input_17_3' type='text' value='' class='large' tabindex='7' placeholder='Your email address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false"/> </div></li><li id='field_17_8' class='gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_' ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_17_8' >Name</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_8' id='input_17_8' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li> </ul></div> <div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_17' class='gform_button button' value='SUBMIT' tabindex='8' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_17"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_17"]=true; jQuery("#gform_17").trigger("submit",[true]); }' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_ajax' value='form_id=17&amp;title=&amp;description=&amp;tabindex=1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='17' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_17' value='WyJbXSIsIjlmNzc1YTEyZmZjNmYyODk5Mzk0NDM3ZjRlOGYyZDNmIl0=' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_17' id='gform_target_page_number_17' value='0' /> <input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_17' id='gform_source_page_number_17' value='1' /> <input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' /> </div> <p style="display: none !important;"><label>&#916;<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="117"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form> </div> <iframe style='display:none;width:0px;height:0px;' src='about:blank' name='gform_ajax_frame_17' id='gform_ajax_frame_17'>This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.</iframe> <script type='text/javascript'>jQuery(document).ready(function($){gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery('#gform_ajax_frame_17').load( function(){var contents = jQuery(this).contents().find('*').html();var is_postback = contents.indexOf('GF_AJAX_POSTBACK') >= 0;if(!is_postback){return;}var form_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_wrapper_17');var is_confirmation = jQuery(this).contents().find('#gform_confirmation_wrapper_17').length > 0;var is_redirect = contents.indexOf('gformRedirect(){') >= 0;var is_form = form_content.length > 0 && ! is_redirect && ! is_confirmation;if(is_form){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').html(form_content.html());if(form_content.hasClass('gform_validation_error')){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').addClass('gform_validation_error');} else {jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').removeClass('gform_validation_error');}setTimeout( function() { /* delay the scroll by 50 milliseconds to fix a bug in chrome */ jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').offset().top); }, 50 );if(window['gformInitDatepicker']) {gformInitDatepicker();}if(window['gformInitPriceFields']) {gformInitPriceFields();}var current_page = jQuery('#gform_source_page_number_17').val();gformInitSpinner( 17, 'https://littlevillagemag.com/wp-content/plugins/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope/images/spinner.gif' );jQuery(document).trigger('gform_page_loaded', [17, current_page]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}else if(!is_redirect){var confirmation_content = jQuery(this).contents().find('.GF_AJAX_POSTBACK').html();if(!confirmation_content){confirmation_content = contents;}setTimeout(function(){jQuery('#gform_wrapper_17').replaceWith(confirmation_content);jQuery(document).scrollTop(jQuery('#gf_17').offset().top);jQuery(document).trigger('gform_confirmation_loaded', [17]);window['gf_submitting_17'] = false;}, 50);}else{jQuery('#gform_17').append(contents);if(window['gformRedirect']) {gformRedirect();}}jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, current_page]);} );} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> if(typeof gf_global == 'undefined') var gf_global = {"gf_currency_config":{"name":"U.S. Dollar","symbol_left":"$","symbol_right":"","symbol_padding":"","thousand_separator":",","decimal_separator":".","decimals":2},"base_url":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope","number_formats":[],"spinnerUrl":"https:\/\/littlevillagemag.com\/wp-content\/plugins\/gravityforms-asdf111aasdfffs-nope\/images\/spinner.gif"};jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_render', function(event, formId, currentPage){if(formId == 17) {if(typeof Placeholders != 'undefined'){ Placeholders.enable(); }} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>