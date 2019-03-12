Advertisement

Dublin City Pub is closing

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Video still of Cedar Rapidians meeting presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (standing, right) at Dublin City Pub, March 4, 2019.

Dublin City Pub is closing, the Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant announced late Monday night on its Facebook page. The Irish-themed pub’s final day will be Sunday, March 17, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

“Please come partake in one last hoorah,” the post said. “Let’s make this day full of Shenanigans that will last a lifetime!!!”

Matt Blake opened Dublin City Pub in 2004, at 315 Second Ave. According to the pub’s website, “The goal was simple: bring the feeling and the spirit of Ireland’s pub culture to town along with great Guinness, high quality food, and an environment where customers could feel welcome and at ease.”

The pub was a success, but in 2008 its Second Avenue location was swamped in that year’s historic flood. It was a total loss. Blake reopened Dublin City Pub at its current location, 415 First St SE, in 2009. The two-story space in a 1920s building had been vacant since 2006 when Muddy Waters closed.

The Facebook post called the decision to close “beyond devastating” and said, “Dublin City Pub wants to thank all of our customers for their support over the years!!”


Category: Food & Drink
Tags: , ,

