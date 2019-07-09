Advertisement

Drink beer and support the Iowa City Public Library at Big Grove for Good on Tuesday

Posted on by Philip Runia

Big Grove for Good: Iowa City Public Library Book Bash

Big Grove Brewery and Taproom — Tuesday, July 9 at 5-8 p.m.

Big Grove Brewery and Tap Room. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Reading a good book with a cold brew in hand may be one of life’s simple pleasures, but beer and public libraries don’t usually go hand-in-hand. That will change for three hours on Tuesday evening, as Big Grove for Good raises money for the Iowa City Public Library.

Big Grove Brewery launched Big Grove for Good in 2017, as a way to support worthy causes in Johnson County. On Tuesday, 10 percent of all sales between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City will be donated to ICPL Friends Foundation.

Advertisement

There will be family friendly games and crafts for kids. The ICPL Bookmobile will also be on hand, which means anyone with a library card will have the chance to check out a book.

But this summer, a library card will do more than just let people access the library’s services. It will also help young Iowa Citians get to the library.

Students through 12th grade with an ICPL card will be able to ride any Iowa City Transit bus for free on weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Adult caregivers accompanying a child with a library card will also be able to ride for free. The program runs until Thursday, Aug. 22.

“One of our goals was that we want kids to come to the library and read in the summertime,” Kara Logsden, community and access services coordinator for ICPL, told Little Village. “We wanted to take transportation away as a barrier for using the library.”


Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.