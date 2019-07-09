Drink beer and support the Iowa City Public Library at Big Grove for Good on Tuesday









Big Grove for Good: Iowa City Public Library Book Bash Big Grove Brewery and Taproom — Tuesday, July 9 at 5-8 p.m.

Reading a good book with a cold brew in hand may be one of life’s simple pleasures, but beer and public libraries don’t usually go hand-in-hand. That will change for three hours on Tuesday evening, as Big Grove for Good raises money for the Iowa City Public Library.

Big Grove Brewery launched Big Grove for Good in 2017, as a way to support worthy causes in Johnson County. On Tuesday, 10 percent of all sales between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Grove Brewery and Taproom in Iowa City will be donated to ICPL Friends Foundation.

There will be family friendly games and crafts for kids. The ICPL Bookmobile will also be on hand, which means anyone with a library card will have the chance to check out a book.

But this summer, a library card will do more than just let people access the library’s services. It will also help young Iowa Citians get to the library.

Students through 12th grade with an ICPL card will be able to ride any Iowa City Transit bus for free on weekdays, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Adult caregivers accompanying a child with a library card will also be able to ride for free. The program runs until Thursday, Aug. 22.

“One of our goals was that we want kids to come to the library and read in the summertime,” Kara Logsden, community and access services coordinator for ICPL, told Little Village. “We wanted to take transportation away as a barrier for using the library.”