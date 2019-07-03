Downtown streets will close and bus routes will change for Iowa City Jazz Fest this weekend







Three streets in downtown Iowa City will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, as workers begin setting up for the Iowa City Jazz Fest.

Clinton Street from East Jefferson Street to East Washington Street

Iowa Avenue from Clinton to Jefferson

North Dubuque Street from Jefferson to Iowa

The streets are scheduled to reopen at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. (The Jazz Fest lasts through Sunday, but all the acts on the final day will perform on the Ped Mall stage.)

The Jazz Fest will also disrupt bus service downtown. The transit hub will relocate from Washington and Clinton to Court Street, starting Friday morning. According to Iowa City Transit, several bus stops will be out of service for the duration of Jazz Fest.

Outbound bus stops Washington Street & Linn Street (stop 7200)

Washington Street & Gilbert Street (stop 7201)

Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7400)

Jefferson Street & Linn Street (stop 7401)

Jefferson Street & Van Buren Street (7123)

Washington Street & Madison Street (stop 7082)

UI Main Library (stop 7080) Inbound bus stops Madison Street & Washington Street (stop 7081)

UI Lindquist Center (stop 7079)

Market Street & Linn Street (stop 7206)

Clinton Street & Jefferson Street (stop 7207)

Robert A. Lee Recreation Center (stop 7243)

Burlington Street & Dubuque Street (stop 7244)

Mercy Hospital (7443)

Regular bus service will resume on Monday.