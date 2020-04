In support of Riverside Theatre, playwright, comedian, actor and professor Megan Gogerty performs at home in part two of the Downtown Iowa City Arts Showcase — a series of performances inviting community contributions to local artists, and to the nonprofit arts organizations that support their work year-round.

Support Riverside Theatre

To support Megan Gogerty:

Venmo: @Megan-Gogerty-1

Paypal: PayPal.me/MeganGogerty

