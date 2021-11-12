Advertisement

Donate toys and other gift items to help the Domestic Violence Intervention Program brighten the holiday season for kids

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Lauren Shotwell/Little Village

All year round the Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) provides support and advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence, and each year at this time, it also helps brighten the season for children with its Holiday Store.

“The holidays can be a stressful time for families experiencing trauma and upheaval,” Alta Medea-Peters, DVIP’s director of Community Engagement, said in a statement. “Our Holiday Store ensures no family is left out of the magic of the season.”

From now through Dec. 23, DVIP is accepting donations of toys and other gifts for the Holiday Store. The parents the nonprofit is assisting then browse the store and choose gifts for their kids at no cost.

“The Holiday Store allows families to participate in the entire gift-giving experience,” Media-Peters said. “Parents have the joy of selecting items for their children, and the kids have the surprise of receiving gifts during the holidays.”

Unwrapped gifts can be deposited in toy collection barrels at the following locations.

Iowa City

First Presbyterian Church (2701 Rochester Ave)

The Knit Hole (in the Wells Fargo Building on the Ped Mall)

Lepic-Kroeger Realtors (2346 Mormon Trek Blvd)

Zen Salon & Spa (4 S Linn St)

Coralville

Applebee’s (200 12th Ave)

Iowa Gym-Nest (2550 Holiday Rd)

Scheels (Coral Ridge Mall)

North Liberty

Bluebird Cafe (650 W Cherry St)

Red’s Alehouse (405 N Dubuque St)

All the donation barrels will have lists of gift suggestions attached, for anyone wanting to give but uncertain what kids might like.

DVIP grew out of an initiative launched by the University of Iowa’s Women’s Resource and Action Center in the late 1970s. It opened its first shelter for people threatened by domestic violence in 1980, DVIP now covers eight counties in southeastern Iowa — Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Van Buren and Washington — and its Holiday Store has been an annual tradition for four decades.

Like similar nonprofits, DVIP has seen a great increase in the number of people it provides services for since the beginning of the pandemic. Between July 2020 and July 2021, DVIP provided services for 2,189 individuals. In addition to its 24-hour emergency shelter — which is more important now than ever, since there are only eight domestic violence shelters left in Iowa — the nonprofit also has a 24/7 hotline, and provides safety planning, trauma-informed one-on-one counseling and mobile advocacy.

Information on how to donate to DVIP, including donating time as a volunteer, is available on its site.


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

KEEP ROLLING THROUGH THE WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

Advertisement

Muscatine, Iowa

SHOP SMALL • SUPPORT LOCAL

Come to Muscatine for all your Holiday shopping and visit all of our unique and locally owned shops and restaurants!

Visit Muscatine

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.