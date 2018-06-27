Dogs can get cleaned and chipped at the Iowa Humane Alliance’s annual Benefit Dog Wash







Benefit Dog Wash and Microchip Clinic for Iowa Humane Alliance Leash on Life, North Liberty — Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The nonprofit Iowa Humane Alliance (IHA) is hosting their annual Benefit Dog Wash on Saturday, June 30 beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at Leash on Life in North Liberty.

The proceeds of the dog wash will help fund IHA’s many programs including their Spay/Neuter Clinic in Cedar Rapids, which is their primary service. Since opening in 2013, the clinic has provided over 40,000 safe and affordable surgeries for pets.

Volunteers from IHA, Leash on Life, Heartland Kennels and Hills Bank & Trust will be putting their dog-grooming talents to use. In addition to washes, nail trims and microchipping will also be available for local canines.

“I think the most rewarding thing is working with the community and getting the feedback from the community — how appreciative they are that the service is available for their pets and for the animals in their community,” said IHA Development Director Kathleen Schoon.

IHA has partnered with Leash on Life for the Benefit Dog Wash in the past. In addition to volunteering their space and staff for the event, Leash on Life will have special offers and pricing for their pet supplies during the fundraiser. “They have a history of giving back to the community and local shelters and rescues,” Schoon said.

“There is this huge effort for animal welfare locally in Eastern Iowa and we’re all starting to communicate much better than we used to,” Schoon said. “We are all working together so we are not providing the same services, you know so we can maximize…what we do for the community and not repeat efforts that are already being done for animals locally.”

“The whole philosophy of Iowa Humane Alliance is that people really want to be able to provide what is needed for their animals but sometimes cost, transportation and other barriers can keep them from doing that,” she added.

“[O]ur whole goal is to really reduce those barriers as much as possible and make it affordable and available and accessible for people so that they can get it done and that keeps those animals out of our shelters, reduces euthanasia rates and makes our community just a much better community.”

A wash with a complimentary nail trim is a $25 donation. Nail trims only will be $10 and microchipping is $25. Pet owners can enjoy a cool root beer float for only $3.

Pet owners will need to bring proof of current rabies vaccinations for their dogs, as required by Iowa law.