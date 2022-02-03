Advertisement

‘Dinner is Served’: Feed Me Weird Things announces 2022 spring season

Posted on by Sid Peterson

Duma, a grindcore/techno duo from Nairobi, Kenya.

Get ready to explore new, unique sounds from a widely diverse group of musicians. Feed Me Weird Things (FMWT), Iowa City’s listening series highlighting rare, esoteric music, will return this spring and summer with eight performances from a mix of local, national and international artists. 

On Thursday morning, FMWT announced that the performances will “range from sculpture-like sound art to pastoral ambient compositions to operatic lamentations to lacerating free jazz to the cathartic bombast of noise and numerous stops in between.” 

The performances span from late March to July. Duma, a duo that emerged from Nairobi’s metal underground scene, will be kicking off the series on March 22 at 9 p.m., and the final performance of the season will be Anteloper, a psychedelic jazz/electronic duo (featuring past Mission Creek Artist-in-Residence Jaimie Branch)

Jaimie Branch performs during Witching Hour. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Most of these shows will take place at Trumpet Blossom Cafe; a few artists will perform on-stage at the Englert. All ages are welcome, and attendees will be limited. Masks and proof of vaccination are mandatory. 

Tickets are available now for shows at Trumpet Blossom. Tickets for performances at the Englert go onsale Feb. 7.

See FMWT’s full spring/summer 2022 season below.


