Test your beer puppeteering skills at Des Moines Oktoberfest this weekend

Des Moines Oktoberfest 2022 ​4th Street, south of Court Avenue -- Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3 p.m.-1 a.m. both days, $17-25

Des Moines Oktoberfest will return this weekend with new events, an impressive list of beers and the promise of a great time.

Always held the last full weekend of September, Des Moines Oktoberfest is a beer-centered block party that takes place south of Court Avenue on 4th Street. In 2017, organizers added the Party Plaza to the festival and it has become a staple since then. The plaza was originally located on the roof, but this year it will be held street-level, featuring yard games, live music and silent disco.

New this year to the Party Plaza is a “beer puppeteer” contest, a challenge where attendees try to bring a cup of beer to their mouths using wooden dowels and strings. Other tried-and-true contests will return this year, such as the “bier maiden” contest and the stein-holding competition.

Oktoberfest will run Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available on the Oktoberfest website and are $17 in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase of a Friday ticket includes free admission back to the fest on Saturday. All tickets include a commemorative pint glass and a drink ticket. While Oktoberfest does allow children into the festival during the day, after 8 p.m. the festival is only for adults 21 and over. Oktoberfest is a rain or shine event.