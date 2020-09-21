Derecho relief: Survey asks Linn County residents about their needs; FEMA is closing Cedar Rapids center







Linn County agencies have created a questionnaire to identify what residents still need in the aftermath of the Aug. 10 derecho. County residents impacted by the derecho are encouraged to complete the questionnaire.

Linn County Public Health, HACAP and Waypoint partnered with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to create the assessment. The information provided by residents will be used to “identify needs that still exist following the derecho and may be shared with partner agencies in order to allocate resources.”

“We know derecho recovery needs still exist in our community,” said Kaitlin Emrich, LCPH’s assessment and health promotion supervisor. “In the immediate aftermath of the storm, people didn’t always know what kind of help they needed, and they are now becoming aware of their longer-term needs. This questionnaire will help identify those needs and help our partner agencies allocate appropriate resources to help meet those needs.”

Questions include personal information, including name, phone and address. It also asks if the respondent has needs related to agriculture, housing, food, transportation and debris removal, among others.

After completing the questionnaire, an individual will reach out to the resident if contact information was provided.

The questionnaire can be completed online. Individuals without internet access may call 319-892-6070 for assistance.

FEMA closing recovery center in Cedar Rapids

The FEMA disaster recovery center in Cedar Rapids will be closing on Saturday at 6 p.m., the agency announced at the end of last week.

FEMA opened the center in early September to help individuals impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho submit their disaster assistance application.

The disaster recovery center is located at the parking lot between Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium, 950 Rockford Rd SW. People should enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the site offers drive-through services only. People are asked to stay in their vehicles when arriving and wear a face mask.

Individuals applying for disaster assistance do not have to visit the site to submit their documents. The application can also be mailed, faxed or submitted online.

Individuals have until Oct. 19 to register for disaster assistance.







