Three still presumed inside the rubble of Davenport building; owner issues ‘thoughts and prayers’ for those affected by collapse

At a news conference on Thursday morning, Davenport city officials said three people are still unaccounted for following the collapse of the downtown apartment building at 324 Main St. Previously, the number of people missing was five.

Police Chief Jeff Bladel said one of the previously missing people had been located in Davenport and the other was now living in Texas. During the city’s news conference on Tuesday, Bladel explained that his department had been trying to reconcile three different lists of tenants’ names, because the lists contained inaccuracies.

Officials believe Ryan Hitchcock and Brandon Colvin are buried in the rubble of the building. Davenport police are still attempting to determine the whereabouts of 61-year-old Daniel Prien, who also resided at 324 Main St, Bladel said.

Hitchcock, Colvin and Prien all lived in the part of the building that collapsed on Sunday, the chief said.

On Tuesday afternoon, a search and rescue team conducted another search of parts of the unstable building, but found no one. Nine pets were rescued during the search.

Building owner Andrew Wold has been cited for violating city code by failing to keep the decaying apartment building in a safe, sanitary and structurally sound condition. If convicted of the code violation, Wold faces a fine of $300, plus court costs.

According to the Quad Cities Times, Wold owns another apartment building in Davenport, as well as two mixed-use buildings that have apartments. The Times has been providing thorough coverage of the building collapse and its aftermath. Among its latest stories are an interview with a Davenport contractor who said Wold had asked him for a quote earlier this year on doing needed repairs to the building, but rejected the estimate for the work as “too high.”

“He wanted to cut the cost by cutting out the shoring and supporting of the building,” Ryan Shaffer told the Times.

Reporter Sarah Watson also recounted the rescue of Quanishia White-Berry from the building on Sunday. White-Berry’s left leg had to be amputated above the knee to free her from the wreckage. She is currently hospitalized.

Andrew Wold, who has not responded to questions from reporters, released a brief written statement on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and their families during this difficult time,” it said in part.

National media and online influencers have picked up the story, but perhaps the most memorable coverage came from Newsmax. As anchor Greta Van Susteran read a report about an alleged drone strike in Moscow, Russia, two images of the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building were shown onscreen. Newsmax editors didn’t seem to notice the street signs in English.