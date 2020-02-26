Dave Jacoby announces he’s running for his 10th term in the Iowa House







Rep. Dave Jacoby of Coralville announced on Tuesday he’s running for reelection to the Iowa House of Representatives. Jacoby, who is currently in his ninth term in the legislature, represents District 74, which covers Coralville, Penn Township and parts of Iowa City.

“It’s an honor serving the people of District 74, and I ask for the opportunity to continue working to improve the lives of everyday Iowans,” Jacoby said in a written statement. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together, but there’s more we can do to make Iowa schools number one again, prepare our workforce for 21st century jobs, and make healthcare more affordable and accessible.”

Jacoby was first elected in a special election in 2003, following the resignation of Rep. Dick Myer. The district was then District 30, but became District 74 in 2012, when its current boundaries were redrawn after the 2010 census.

Jacoby has been unopposed in the past four elections.

Before being elected to the legislature, Jacoby served two terms on the Coralville City Council. He is currently STEM outreach coordinator at University of Iowa, and lives in Coralville with his wife Lynette, who is director of Johnson County Social Services. Jacoby is a member of the Iowa City Area Chamber of Commerce and Carpenters Local 1260.

The primary election for the Iowa legislature is June 2, and the general election is Nov. 3.







