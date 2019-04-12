Cycle for a ‘century’ at the first Trueblood 100 Family Bike Ride







Trueblood 100 Family Bike Ride Terry Trueblood Recreation Area — Sunday, May 12 at 1 p.m.

Casual bike riders and serious cyclists will have a new way to celebrate National Bike Month in Iowa City with the inaugural Trueblood 100 Family Bike Ride on Sunday, May 12. The event, announced by the Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation on Friday, will have riders in teams of two or more pedaling along the trail around Sand Lake at the Terry Trueblood Recreation Area.

Each lap of the lake is approximately two miles, and the goal is to reach “a century” as a team. A century equals 100 miles, but teams can also opt to ride a “metric century” of 100 kilometers (62 miles). Half-centuries, including metric ones, will also be options.

Each team member’s lap counts toward to the team’s total. So, a team of 10 riders would only need to ride five laps around Sand Lake to reach a century. “No pre-registration required,” according to a press release from the Parks and Recreation Department. “Healthy snacks and water will be available for participants to enjoy.”

The Trueblood 100 will start at 1 p.m., but cyclists are welcome to start riding at any time during the five-hour event. It is free and open to the public.

National Bike Month was started in 1956 by the American League of Bicyclists to encourage people to spend more time on their bikes, or start riding. The league itself dates back to 1880.

The Trueblood 100 is being sponsored by the University of Iowa Community Credit Union, Iowa City Area Development and Think Bicycles of Johnson County, as well as the Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department.