Curbside pick-up of compostable waste is restarting in Iowa City









Regular curbside collection of organic waste for Iowa City’s composting program will resume on Monday, March 18, as the annual six-week suspension of the service comes to an end. The annual suspension is intended to conserve fuel and reduce expenses during the late winter, when there is limited demand for organic waste pick-up.

Also on Monday, curbside recyclers in Iowa City who still need an organic waste cart can pick up a 25-gallon cart at the East Side Recycling Center (2401 Scott Boulevard SE) between 3 and 6 p.m. People interested in getting the larger 95-gallon organic waste cart should call 319-356-5151, or fill out an online request form.

Both sizes are free for curbside recycling customers in Iowa City, but each household can only choose one size, not both.