Advertisement

Curbside pick-up of compostable waste is restarting in Iowa City

Posted on by Paul Brennan

New carts for organic waste in Iowa City. — photo courtesy of the City of Iowa City

Regular curbside collection of organic waste for Iowa City’s composting program will resume on Monday, March 18, as the annual six-week suspension of the service comes to an end. The annual suspension is intended to conserve fuel and reduce expenses during the late winter, when there is limited demand for organic waste pick-up.

Also on Monday, curbside recyclers in Iowa City who still need an organic waste cart can pick up a 25-gallon cart at the East Side Recycling Center (2401 Scott Boulevard SE) between 3 and 6 p.m. People interested in getting the larger 95-gallon organic waste cart should call 319-356-5151, or fill out an online request form.

Both sizes are free for curbside recycling customers in Iowa City, but each household can only choose one size, not both.


Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

DVIP Presents

22nd Annual
Souper Bowl

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel & Highlander Conference Center

Purchase Tickets

General admissions: $25
Volunteer/Student: $15

Join us on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in support of victims/survivors of intimate partner violence

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.