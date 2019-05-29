Curbside collection of compostable waste in Iowa City may be delayed







Curbside collection of compostable waste in Iowa City is running behind schedule this week, due to the Memorial Day holiday and “high usage of yard waste and organics carts by curbside customers,” the Iowa City Division of Resource Management said in a press release on Wednesday. The city is asking customers to leave their yellow-lid organic waste carts at the curb until crews empty it.

Collection may occur one or two days after the normally scheduled day.

According to Resource Management, curbside collection of garbage and recyclable materials is still on schedule.