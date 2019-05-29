Advertisement

Curbside collection of compostable waste in Iowa City may be delayed

Posted on by Paul Brennan
New carts for organic waste in Iowa City. — photo courtesy of the City of Iowa City

Curbside collection of compostable waste in Iowa City is running behind schedule this week, due to the Memorial Day holiday and “high usage of yard waste and organics carts by curbside customers,” the Iowa City Division of Resource Management said in a press release on Wednesday. The city is asking customers to leave their yellow-lid organic waste carts at the curb until crews empty it.

Collection may occur one or two days after the normally scheduled day.

According to Resource Management, curbside collection of garbage and recyclable materials is still on schedule.


Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

