A 2022 CSA guide for the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area





There are many different types of CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) options within Iowa. We’ve compiled a list of those located within one hour (and often much closer) of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, or offering pickup in these areas. Many of these CSAs sell a combination of items, so be sure to check out what is unique about each.

Abbe Hills Farm Laura Krouse

825 Abbe Hills Rd, Mt Vernon

319-895-6924

abbehills.com

laura@abbehills.com Products offered: Vegetables

Pickup: Abbe Hills Farm in Mt Vernon on Thursday afternoons from 4-6 p.m.

Season: May 30-Oct. 10.

Available as a single or family size share (10 or 20 weeks).

Price: $380-580 Bountiful Harvest Farm Angie Scharnhorst and Marla Looper

4045 245th St, Solon

512-644-1623

bountifulharvestcsa.com

ascharny@me.com Products offered: Vegetables, herbs and fruit. Flowers, eggs, milk and cheese available as add-ons.

Pickup: Bountiful Harvest Farm Wednesday evenings from 5-6 p.m. or the former North Dodge Hy-Vee parking lot, 1201 N Dodge St, in Iowa City. Drive-through pickup.

Season: June-September (16 weeks)

Price: $525. Workshares or payment plans available. Buffalo Ridge Orchard Vern and Mary Zahradnik

1337 Rollins Rd, Central City

319-521-1353

buffaloridgeorchard.com

info@buffaloridgeorchard.com Products offered: Collaboration Share (6-12 varieties vegetables and fruit) or Apple Share. Flowers and bread available as add-ons.

Pickup: Buffalo Ridge farm store or at the Iowa City Saturday Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.. Home delivery available in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Central City, Iowa City, Mt Vernon and Solon. Apple CSA pickup in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Mt Vernon.

Season: Available as individual seasons (summer or fall) or a full season which runs from May-November (24 weeks), with biweekly or weekly pickup.

Price: $75-900 Cultivate Hope Urban Farm Zach D’Amico

437 G Ave NW, Cedar Rapids

319-362-2214

cultivatehope.square.site

cultivate@hub25.org Products offered: Vegetables and fruit

Pickup: Cultivate Hope Urban Farm on Thursday evenings from 4-7 p.m., 437 G Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids.

Season: May 12-Oct. 6

(22 weeks)

Price: $500. Discounted rates available. Echollective Farm Derek Roller and Molly Schintler

879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville

319-325-3910

echollectivefarm.com

echocsa@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables, herbs and fruit. Flowers available as add-ons.

Pickup: Wednesday evenings, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday mornings, 9-11 a.m. at 1003 Ginter Ave in Iowa City. Thursday evenings, 5-6 p.m. at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.

Season: May 15-October (21 weeks). Ends with a holiday box before Thanksgiving. Option for a small or large share.

Price: Sliding scale from $0-1,560. Echollective Farm accepts EBT/SNAP and workshares and payment plans are available. Garden Oasis Farm, LLC T.D. and Sarah Holub

3262 York Ave, Coggon

319-435-8588

gofarmveggies.com

gofarmveggies@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables. Pasture-raised broilers available as add-ons.

Pickup: Thursday evenings, 4-4:45 p.m. in Iowa City at Robert A. Lee Recreation Center Parking Lot or Wednesday evenings, 4-5 p.m. in Cedar Rapids at Havertape Chiropractic. Pick up also available in Center Point, Independence and at the farm in Coggon. Home delivery is available for Iowa City and Cedar Rapids addresses.

Season: June 8-Sept. 21

(16 weeks), with biweekly or weekly pickup.

Price: $320-690 Iowa Grown Market Bethany Fischer and Vince Waters

2613 Newport Rd NE, Solon

563-886-7506

iowagrownproduce.com

iowagrownproduce@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables, fruit and herbs

Pickup: Thursday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Iowa Grown Market. Delivery available to West Branch/Cedar Bluff area on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.

Season: early June-mid-September (15 weeks). Shares cater to smaller households and moderate vegetable eaters.

Price: $310. Jupiter Ridge Farm Will Lorentzen and Adrian White

35217 Jupiter Rd, Garber

563-255-2021

jupiterridgefarm.com

jupiterridgefarm@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables and herbs. Mushrooms available as add-ons.

Pickup: Wednesday from 1-10 p.m. at Rodina in Cedar Rapids. Home delivery available in the Cedar Rapids or Dyersville areas.

Season: July-November, good for those looking for a late season CSA. An “Early Bird Box” is available for May-July.

Price: $150-500 Kroul Farms John and Kaylene Kroul

245 Hwy 1 South, Mt Vernon

319-895-8944

kroulfarms.com

mdkroul@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables and fruit. Flowers, eggs and firewood available as add-ons.

Pickup: Thursday or Friday at Kroul Farms. Home delivery available for those within 20 miles of the farm.

Season: June-Sept. 24 (17 weeks)

Price: $525 Midwest Best Beef David and Annette Hill

26564 US-52 N, Holy Cross

319-481-8641

midwestbestbeef.com

contact@midwestbestbeef.com Products offered: Beef subscription: steaks, roasts, ground beef and stew meat.

Pickup: Monthly at drop sites in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Options range from a 5-40 pound share for a 6-month or 12-month membership.

Price: $75-500 Morning Glory Farm Donna Warhover

681 Hwy 1 S, Mt Vernon

563-451-6676

morningglory.community

morningglorycommunity@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables. Eggs, honey, fruit, jam and coffee available as add-ons.

Pickup: Wednesday evenings, 5-6 p.m. in Iowa City at Zion Lutheran Church, Monday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Back In Line Chiropractic in Hiawatha, Thursday afternoons, 3-4 p.m. at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and Thursday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Morning Glory Farm in Mt Vernon.

Season: May-October. Spring (4 weeks), summer (16 weeks) and fall (4 weeks) shares available.

Price: $175-495. Morning Glory Farm accepts EBT/SNAP. Over the Moon Farm & Flowers Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins Coggon

319-777-6519

overthemoonfarmandflowers.com

overthemoonfarmandflowers@gmail.com Products offered: Meat and flowers available as an add-on to vegetable shares offered by Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA, Rainbow Roots Farm, and Buffalo Ridge Orchard. Coffee, ground beef, pasture-raised chickens, whole pekin ducks and Thanksgiving turkeys available as add-ons.

Pickup: Meat CSA: Thursday evenings, 2-8 p.m. or home delivery every month. Flower CSA: home delivery, weekly or biweekly. Also available for pickup alongside your Local Harvest CSA or Rainbow Roots vegetable CSA.

Season: Meat CSA options include Spring (March-May), Summer (June-August), year-long (12 months), or sampler box (1 month only). Economy, family size, or poultry-only also available. Flower CSA season runs from June-September.

Price: $99-270 Rainbow Roots Farm Corbin Scholz

3167 Rapid Creek Trail NE, Iowa City

319-331-3991

rainbowrootsfarm.com

rainbowrootsfarm@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables and fruit. Flower bouquets, microgreens, eggs and seasonal honey available as add-ons.

Pickup: Monday or Thursday evenings at the farm, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Iowa City, or Mondays in Cedar Rapids.

Season: Spring: May 1-29 (5 weeks), summer: June 5-Sept. 18 (16 weeks), and fall: Sept. 25-Nov. 6 (8 weeks).

Price: $125-450 Small Frye Farm Susan Frye

11150 New Liberty Rd, Maysville

563-285-5570

smallfryefarm.com

susanjanefrye@gmail.com Products offered: Cut flowers arranged in vintage vases; herbs

Pickup: Weekly home or business delivery

Season: April to October

Price: $800 Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA Carmen Black

5025 120th St NE, Solon

319-331-3957

solonsundogfarm.com

localharvestcsa@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables, fruit and herbs. Eggs, bread, coffee and flowers as well as pasture-raised chickens available as add-ons.

Pickup: Mondays, from 5-6 p.m. at Feed Iowa First in Cedar Rapids; from 4-5 p.m. at 131 N Market St in Solon; at the farm, after 4 p.m.; Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at North Liberty Community Pantry; or from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at Fiddlehead Gardens in Iowa City.

Season: Full season runs from April-November (29 weeks). Choose from the Spring Greens Share (5 weeks), Summer Share (16 weeks) or Fall Share (8 weeks).

Price: $150-475. Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA accept EBT/SNAP. Discounted rates available. The Millet Seed Farm Jon Yagla

911 S 7th Ave, Iowa City

319-471-0807

themilletseed.com

jonyagla@gmail.com Products offered: Greens, roots, fruits, tubers, bulbs, herbs and some specialty items. Edible trees, shrubs and perennial plants are also available for purchase.

Pickup: Monday and Thursday evenings, 5-6:30 p.m. at 911 7th Ave, Iowa City.

Season: Mid-May to September. Option for a full share (24 weeks) or half share (12 weeks).

Price range: $325-600

Alternative payment options available. Trowel & Error Farm Carly McAndrews and Bryant Mann

4811 Melrose Ave, Iowa City

203-668-1278

trowelanderrorfarm.com

trowelanderrorfarm@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables, fruits and herbs

Pickup: Wednesday evenings at the farm from 5-6:30 p.m. or Marion City Hall Parking Lot from 6-7 p.m.

Season: June 1-Sept. 21 (16 weeks), with a one-week break in the middle. Option for a full share or half share.

Price: $240-45. Trowel & Error Farm accepts EBT/SNAP. Walker Homestead Farm & Winery

Ben Weber

3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City

319-351-4791

walker-homestead.com

ben@walker-homestead.com Products offered: Vegetables. Flowers and additional vegetables are also available.

Pickup: Thursday evenings, 3-9 p.m. at Walker Homestead.

Season: May 26-Oct. 6 (20 weeks). Option for a full share or half share (10 weeks).

Price: $325-550. Workshares or sliding scale payments available. Wild Woods Farm Kate Edwards

4065 245th St NE, Solon

319-333-2980

wildwoodscsa.com

kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com Products offered: Vegetables and herbs. Pasture-raised meat and eggs (via West Fork Farmstead) and fruit and jam (via Turkey Creek Orchard) available as add-ons.

Pickup: Monday in Iowa City or Thursday evenings at the farm.

Season: June-September (16 weeks) and fall season runs from September-November. One-time annual herb share in May.

Price: $200-495

Using SNAP/WIC Benefits at the Farmers Market

In addition to grocery stores, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits can be used at approved farmers market locations. As of January 2022, the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids farmers markets and the Field to Family Online Farmers Market are authorized to accept these benefits.

The Iowa City Farmers Market is also a participant in the Iowa-specific “Double Up Food Bucks’’ program, allowing you to double the amount of produce you can buy with your SNAP dollars. Specifically, SNAP customers receive a dollar-for-dollar match (up to $10 each market day) for SNAP benefits spent at the market, which can then be used to purchase local produce. This means that produce worth $20 could be purchased for only $10.

Individual farms and CSAs are now accepting SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks as well. Farms in the area set up to accept SNAP/EBT include Echollective Farm, Morning Glory Farm, Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA and Trowel & Error Farm.

How to Redeem Your Benefits

Due to transaction fees, many of the Iowa City Farmers Market vendors opted out of accepting Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) at their individual stalls, said City of Iowa City Recreation Superintendent Brad Barker.

Many market organizers have set up a centralized system that allows SNAP customers to come to one location — the market information table — where they can swipe their EBT card and purchase $1 tokens of equal value. Both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City markets operate this system.

These tokens can then be used to make purchases from vendors that offer SNAP-eligible items for sale. Signs indicating which tokens are accepted by each vendor are displayed at their booth. Both the tokens and Double Up Food Bucks can be used on the day of purchase or saved to use at a later visit to the market.

Due to the effort of the Iowa Department of Human Services’ Wireless EBT Project, which provides wireless point-of-sale machines, more farmers are now able to accept SNAP EBT, MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express cards.

These programs have been instrumental in providing fresh, healthy food to low-income families in our community.