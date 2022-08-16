A 2022 CSA guide for the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area

There are many different types of CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) options within Iowa. We’ve compiled a list of those located within one hour (and often much closer) of Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, or offering pickup in these areas. Many of these CSAs sell a combination of items, so be sure to check out what is unique about each.
Abbe Hills Farm
Laura Krouse
825 Abbe Hills Rd, Mt Vernon
319-895-6924
abbehills.com
laura@abbehills.com
Products offered: Vegetables
Pickup: Abbe Hills Farm in Mt Vernon on Thursday afternoons from 4-6 p.m.
Season: May 30-Oct. 10.
Available as a single or family size share (10 or 20 weeks).
Price: $380-580
Bountiful Harvest Farm
Angie Scharnhorst and Marla Looper
4045 245th St, Solon
512-644-1623
bountifulharvestcsa.com
ascharny@me.com
Products offered: Vegetables, herbs and fruit. Flowers, eggs, milk and cheese available as add-ons.
Pickup: Bountiful Harvest Farm Wednesday evenings from 5-6 p.m. or the former North Dodge Hy-Vee parking lot, 1201 N Dodge St, in Iowa City. Drive-through pickup.
Season: June-September (16 weeks)
Price: $525. Workshares or payment plans available.
Buffalo Ridge Orchard
Vern and Mary Zahradnik
1337 Rollins Rd, Central City
319-521-1353
buffaloridgeorchard.com
info@buffaloridgeorchard.com
Products offered: Collaboration Share (6-12 varieties vegetables and fruit) or Apple Share. Flowers and bread available as add-ons.
Pickup: Buffalo Ridge farm store or at the Iowa City Saturday Farmers Market from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.. Home delivery available in Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, Central City, Iowa City, Mt Vernon and Solon. Apple CSA pickup in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Mt Vernon.
Season: Available as individual seasons (summer or fall) or a full season which runs from May-November (24 weeks), with biweekly or weekly pickup.
Price: $75-900
Cultivate Hope Urban Farm
Zach D’Amico
437 G Ave NW, Cedar Rapids
319-362-2214
cultivatehope.square.site
cultivate@hub25.org
Products offered: Vegetables and fruit
Pickup: Cultivate Hope Urban Farm on Thursday evenings from 4-7 p.m., 437 G Ave. NW in Cedar Rapids.
Season: May 12-Oct. 6
(22 weeks)
Price: $500. Discounted rates available.
Echollective Farm
Derek Roller and Molly Schintler
879 Echo Ave, Mechanicsville
319-325-3910
echollectivefarm.com
echocsa@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables, herbs and fruit. Flowers available as add-ons.
Pickup: Wednesday evenings, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday mornings, 9-11 a.m. at 1003 Ginter Ave in Iowa City. Thursday evenings, 5-6 p.m. at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
Season: May 15-October (21 weeks). Ends with a holiday box before Thanksgiving. Option for a small or large share.
Price: Sliding scale from $0-1,560. Echollective Farm accepts EBT/SNAP and workshares and payment plans are available.
Garden Oasis Farm, LLC
T.D. and Sarah Holub
3262 York Ave, Coggon
319-435-8588
gofarmveggies.com
gofarmveggies@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables. Pasture-raised broilers available as add-ons.
Pickup: Thursday evenings, 4-4:45 p.m. in Iowa City at Robert A. Lee Recreation Center Parking Lot or Wednesday evenings, 4-5 p.m. in Cedar Rapids at Havertape Chiropractic. Pick up also available in Center Point, Independence and at the farm in Coggon. Home delivery is available for Iowa City and Cedar Rapids addresses.
Season: June 8-Sept. 21
(16 weeks), with biweekly or weekly pickup.
Price: $320-690
Iowa Grown Market
Bethany Fischer and Vince Waters
2613 Newport Rd NE, Solon
563-886-7506
iowagrownproduce.com
iowagrownproduce@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables, fruit and herbs
Pickup: Thursday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Iowa Grown Market. Delivery available to West Branch/Cedar Bluff area on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.
Season: early June-mid-September (15 weeks). Shares cater to smaller households and moderate vegetable eaters.
Price: $310.
Jupiter Ridge Farm
Will Lorentzen and Adrian White
35217 Jupiter Rd, Garber
563-255-2021
jupiterridgefarm.com
jupiterridgefarm@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables and herbs. Mushrooms available as add-ons.
Pickup: Wednesday from 1-10 p.m. at Rodina in Cedar Rapids. Home delivery available in the Cedar Rapids or Dyersville areas.
Season: July-November, good for those looking for a late season CSA. An “Early Bird Box” is available for May-July.
Price: $150-500
Kroul Farms
John and Kaylene Kroul
245 Hwy 1 South, Mt Vernon
319-895-8944
kroulfarms.com
mdkroul@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables and fruit. Flowers, eggs and firewood available as add-ons.
Pickup: Thursday or Friday at Kroul Farms. Home delivery available for those within 20 miles of the farm.
Season: June-Sept. 24 (17 weeks)
Price: $525
Midwest Best Beef
David and Annette Hill
26564 US-52 N, Holy Cross
319-481-8641
midwestbestbeef.com
contact@midwestbestbeef.com
Products offered: Beef subscription: steaks, roasts, ground beef and stew meat.
Pickup: Monthly at drop sites in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque. Options range from a 5-40 pound share for a 6-month or 12-month membership.
Price: $75-500
Morning Glory Farm
Donna Warhover
681 Hwy 1 S, Mt Vernon
563-451-6676
morningglory.community
morningglorycommunity@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables. Eggs, honey, fruit, jam and coffee available as add-ons.
Pickup: Wednesday evenings, 5-6 p.m. in Iowa City at Zion Lutheran Church, Monday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Back In Line Chiropractic in Hiawatha, Thursday afternoons, 3-4 p.m. at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids and Thursday evenings, 4-5 p.m. at Morning Glory Farm in Mt Vernon.
Season: May-October. Spring (4 weeks), summer (16 weeks) and fall (4 weeks) shares available.
Price: $175-495. Morning Glory Farm accepts EBT/SNAP.
Over the Moon Farm & Flowers
Shae Pesek and Anna Hankins Coggon
319-777-6519
overthemoonfarmandflowers.com
overthemoonfarmandflowers@gmail.com
Products offered: Meat and flowers available as an add-on to vegetable shares offered by Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA, Rainbow Roots Farm, and Buffalo Ridge Orchard. Coffee, ground beef, pasture-raised chickens, whole pekin ducks and Thanksgiving turkeys available as add-ons.
Pickup: Meat CSA: Thursday evenings, 2-8 p.m. or home delivery every month. Flower CSA: home delivery, weekly or biweekly. Also available for pickup alongside your Local Harvest CSA or Rainbow Roots vegetable CSA.
Season: Meat CSA options include Spring (March-May), Summer (June-August), year-long (12 months), or sampler box (1 month only). Economy, family size, or poultry-only also available. Flower CSA season runs from June-September.
Price: $99-270
Rainbow Roots Farm
Corbin Scholz
3167 Rapid Creek Trail NE, Iowa City
319-331-3991
rainbowrootsfarm.com
rainbowrootsfarm@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables and fruit. Flower bouquets, microgreens, eggs and seasonal honey available as add-ons.
Pickup: Monday or Thursday evenings at the farm, 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Iowa City, or Mondays in Cedar Rapids.
Season: Spring: May 1-29 (5 weeks), summer: June 5-Sept. 18 (16 weeks), and fall: Sept. 25-Nov. 6 (8 weeks).
Price: $125-450
Small Frye Farm
Susan Frye
11150 New Liberty Rd, Maysville
563-285-5570
smallfryefarm.com
susanjanefrye@gmail.com
Products offered: Cut flowers arranged in vintage vases; herbs
Pickup: Weekly home or business delivery
Season: April to October
Price: $800
Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA
Carmen Black
5025 120th St NE, Solon
319-331-3957
solonsundogfarm.com
localharvestcsa@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables, fruit and herbs. Eggs, bread, coffee and flowers as well as pasture-raised chickens available as add-ons.
Pickup: Mondays, from 5-6 p.m. at Feed Iowa First in Cedar Rapids; from 4-5 p.m. at 131 N Market St in Solon; at the farm, after 4 p.m.; Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at North Liberty Community Pantry; or from 5:15-6:30 p.m. at Fiddlehead Gardens in Iowa City.
Season: Full season runs from April-November (29 weeks). Choose from the Spring Greens Share (5 weeks), Summer Share (16 weeks) or Fall Share (8 weeks).
Price: $150-475. Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA accept EBT/SNAP. Discounted rates available.
The Millet Seed Farm
Jon Yagla
911 S 7th Ave, Iowa City
319-471-0807
themilletseed.com
jonyagla@gmail.com
Products offered: Greens, roots, fruits, tubers, bulbs, herbs and some specialty items. Edible trees, shrubs and perennial plants are also available for purchase.
Pickup: Monday and Thursday evenings, 5-6:30 p.m. at 911 7th Ave, Iowa City.
Season: Mid-May to September. Option for a full share (24 weeks) or half share (12 weeks).
Price range: $325-600
Alternative payment options available.
Trowel & Error Farm
Carly McAndrews and Bryant Mann
4811 Melrose Ave, Iowa City
203-668-1278
trowelanderrorfarm.com
trowelanderrorfarm@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables, fruits and herbs
Pickup: Wednesday evenings at the farm from 5-6:30 p.m. or Marion City Hall Parking Lot from 6-7 p.m.
Season: June 1-Sept. 21 (16 weeks), with a one-week break in the middle. Option for a full share or half share.
Price: $240-45. Trowel & Error Farm accepts EBT/SNAP.
Walker Homestead
Farm & Winery
Ben Weber
3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City
319-351-4791
walker-homestead.com
ben@walker-homestead.com
Products offered: Vegetables. Flowers and additional vegetables are also available.
Pickup: Thursday evenings, 3-9 p.m. at Walker Homestead.
Season: May 26-Oct. 6 (20 weeks). Option for a full share or half share (10 weeks).
Price: $325-550. Workshares or sliding scale payments available.
Wild Woods Farm
Kate Edwards
4065 245th St NE, Solon
319-333-2980
wildwoodscsa.com
kate.wildwoodsfarm@gmail.com
Products offered: Vegetables and herbs. Pasture-raised meat and eggs (via West Fork Farmstead) and fruit and jam (via Turkey Creek Orchard) available as add-ons.
Pickup: Monday in Iowa City or Thursday evenings at the farm.
Season: June-September (16 weeks) and fall season runs from September-November. One-time annual herb share in May.
Price: $200-495
Using SNAP/WIC Benefits at the Farmers Market
In addition to grocery stores, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits can be used at approved farmers market locations. As of January 2022, the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids farmers markets and the Field to Family Online Farmers Market are authorized to accept these benefits.
The Iowa City Farmers Market is also a participant in the Iowa-specific “Double Up Food Bucks’’ program, allowing you to double the amount of produce you can buy with your SNAP dollars. Specifically, SNAP customers receive a dollar-for-dollar match (up to $10 each market day) for SNAP benefits spent at the market, which can then be used to purchase local produce. This means that produce worth $20 could be purchased for only $10.
Individual farms and CSAs are now accepting SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks as well. Farms in the area set up to accept SNAP/EBT include Echollective Farm, Morning Glory Farm, Sundog Farm & Local Harvest CSA and Trowel & Error Farm.
How to Redeem Your Benefits
Due to transaction fees, many of the Iowa City Farmers Market vendors opted out of accepting Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) at their individual stalls, said City of Iowa City Recreation Superintendent Brad Barker.
Many market organizers have set up a centralized system that allows SNAP customers to come to one location — the market information table — where they can swipe their EBT card and purchase $1 tokens of equal value. Both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City markets operate this system.
These tokens can then be used to make purchases from vendors that offer SNAP-eligible items for sale. Signs indicating which tokens are accepted by each vendor are displayed at their booth. Both the tokens and Double Up Food Bucks can be used on the day of purchase or saved to use at a later visit to the market.
Due to the effort of the Iowa Department of Human Services’ Wireless EBT Project, which provides wireless point-of-sale machines, more farmers are now able to accept SNAP EBT, MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express cards.
These programs have been instrumental in providing fresh, healthy food to low-income families in our community.