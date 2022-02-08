Cortado: Blues y poesía de Waubeek (Parte Dos)

Leer la primera parte

Una tarde de otoño del 2018 fuí a FB&Co. La actividad está vez era más literaria que musical, aunque también hubo música. Allí se estaba presentando el libro: Road to Waubeek. Discovering Jay G. Sigmund (Ice Cube Press, 2018) de la escritora y educadora Barbara Feller.

Al ingresar al recinto este se encontraba repleto de gente. Había música en vivo, una muy particular que me hizo sentir en otra época, como en los años ‘20s ó ‘30s. El grupo se llamaba Deep Dish Divas y estaba conformado por tres mujeres que tocaban swing, jazz standards y vintage novelty.

Aquella tarde Waubeek era una fiesta. Había música, literatura, y un público diverso proveniente de diferentes partes del estado. Una vez más Iowa no dejaba de sorprenderme.

***

Road To Waubeek nos habla sobre la vida de Jay. G. Sigmund, escritor y poeta, quien nació en Waubeek el año de 1885, y murió a los 51 años en una circunstancia bastante particular: un día salió a cazar y el arma que llevaba consigo, por accidente, lo hirió fatalmente. Esto ocurrió en Waubeek y hoy en ese mismo lugar hay un sitio de memoria en homenaje al poeta.

El libro también nos habla de la amistad de Jay G. Sigmund con otros personajes que marcaron una época cultural y artística en Iowa.

Entre otros: el pintor Grant Wood, conocido por su famoso cuadro American Gothic; y, el poeta Paul Engle, quien fuera director del Writer’s Workshop Program y fundador (junto a su esposa, Hauling) del conocido International Writing Program, ambos de la Universidad de Iowa.

Según Barbara Feller, Jay G. Sigmund fue en cierto modo el mentor de Paul Engle. Alguien que siempre está ahí para hablar de poesía y literatura, o para prestar libros para satisfacer una inquietud o curiosidad literaria. Quizás por esa razón Paul Engle, a modo de gratitud y reconocimiento, dedicó su primer libro (American Song), a: “JGS”.

Cada vez que tengo la oportunidad de visitar Waubeek, voy a FB&Co., y puedo saludar al viejo Jack, quien es cliente habitual del lugar. “Hey Alex, how’s it all going in Iowa City?” es una de sus preguntas favoritas de bienvenida. Y si es fin de semana puedo disfrutar de la música en vivo de blues y rock y, también, contagiarme de la alegría y las ganas de bailar del público asistente.

Y si el día es soleado y agradable prefiero dar un paseo por las orillas del río Wapsipinicon para apreciar su belleza y su serenidad. Y experimentar eso que una vez Michel Carey describió tan bien sobre la vida rural de Iowa: “Sentirme como un punto en el horizonte. Verme a mí mismo como una pequeña parte de este paisaje, y saber que estoy al fin conectado.

Waubeek: Blues and Poetry (Part Two)

Translated by Allison Stickley

Read part one

One afternoon in fall 2018 I went to FB & Co. The activity this time was more literary than musical, although there was also music. Writer and educator Barbara Feller was presenting her book The Road to Waubeek: Discovering Jay G. Sigmund (Ice Cube Press, 2018).

Upon entering the facility, I found it packed with people. There was live music, a very particular sound making me feel like I was in a different era, like the ’20s or ’30s. The group was called Deep Dish Divas, comprised of three women that played swing, jazz standards and vintage novelty music.

That afternoon, Waubeek was a party. There was music, literature and a diverse public from different parts of the state. Yet again, Iowa didn’t fail to surprise me.

Road to Waubeek tells us about the life of Jay G. Sigmund, writer and poet, born in Waubeek in 1885 and who died at 51 years of age in a very odd way: one day he went out to hunt, and his gun fatally injured him by accident. This happened in Waubeek, and today, in the same place, is a memorial site honoring the poet.

The book also tells us about the friendship of Jay G. Sigmund with other personalities who marked this cultural and artistic moment.

Among these others is the painter Grant Wood, known for his famous painting American Gothic, and poet Paul Engle, who was director of the Writers’ Workshop and founder (along with his wife Hauling) of the well-known International Writing Program, both programs at the University of Iowa.

According to Barbara Feller, Jay G. Sigmund was a sort of mentor to Paul Engle. Someone who was always there to talk about poetry and literature, or to present books to satisfy a literary restlessness or curiosity. Perhaps that’s why Paul Engle, as a form of gratitude and recognition, dedicated his first book (American Song) to “JGS.”

Every time I have the opportunity to visit Waubeek, I go to FB & Co. and say hello to old Jack, a regular client. “Hey Alex, how’s it all going in Iowa City?” is one of his favorite welcoming questions. And if it’s a weekend I can enjoy live blues and rock music and get infected with the happiness and dancing from the others.

And if the day is nice and sunny, I prefer to stroll along the banks of the Wapsipinicon River to appreciate its serenity and beauty. And to experience what Michel Carey described so well about life in rural Iowa: “… I am a dot on the horizon. I can see so clearly how small a part I am of this landscape, yet I know always that I am connected.”

Allison Stickley is currently an MFA student in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa. The Spanish version of this article was originally published in Little Village issue 303.

