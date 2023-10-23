Lights, camera, inaction: Iowa needs to get back in the blockbuster business





Filmmaking and all of its related fields are perfect for boosting a creative economy. So much so that, 16 years ago, the state of Iowa attempted to brand itself the Hollywood of the Heartland, offering an enticing film tax program.

It’s easy to see how this could have worked in the long run. The heralded “Iowa work ethic” would be unleashed on both sides of the camera. Many filmmaking roles are flexible meat-n-taters jobs that keep the primary bills paid, but allow one to answer job calls when new productions arise.

And yet a myriad of vulnerabilities closed the program — with prejudice. A lack of accountability, a lack of staff to handle the flood of applications, resistance to ROI and politics all helped sink a program that could have grown a promising industry in Iowa.

Iowa was home to a few major productions prior to the program, including Twister (1996), Field of Dreams (1989) and Bridges of Madison County (1995). Media production continues to happen in Iowa, but big projects such as the $30 million-plus The Crazies (2010) will likely never utilize Iowa’s wealth of locations again.

During that brief golden run, production companies hired countless Iowa artists in a variety of fields: costuming, set decoration, painting, makeup and, of course, as cast and crew. Good wages were paid, and communities realized an infusion of unexpected revenue.

If future efforts are pursued, they would need a solid foundation of creative, business and government support. The brief and bygone flurry of film business was a combined effort; it occurred in response to the growing national trend of tax incentives.

As the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes reach a resolution — shortly after Marvel Studios’ VFX workers vote to unionize — film and television production is an evolving industry. Despite Iowa’s failing to keep pace, the state is not without filmmaking resources.

Produce Iowa (Iowa’s film office) and the Iowa Artists Directory (through the Des Moines Arts Festival) are two excellent statewide resources for filmmakers. Produce Iowa maintains strong industry connections through ongoing representation at industry conferences and events. Its Media Production Guide is free to anyone who wants to register for possible production work.

For anyone seeking on-camera opportunities, many beginning talents find short projects that offer experience, such as the recent 48-Hour Film Project, and other projects connected to the Iowa Motion Picture Association.

The Iowa Artists Directory, another connecting tool to allow individual artists to connect with work opportunities, not only connects artists with the media industry, but also potential viewers of their work.

For the dedicated film/television professional willing to invest time to help light the lights or get camera time, there are still ways to take action.

Iowa Film Festival Open Calls

Iowa may lag in luring blockbusters lately, but there are plenty of opportunities for filmmakers already in the state to achieve recognition! Below are six Iowa film festivals currently accepting submissions. Visit filmfreeway.com to submit.

Est. 2001

Collins Road Theatres, Marion, April 5-7, 2024

Next Deadline: Oct. 20, 2023 (Super Early)

Final Deadline: Jan 12, 2024 (Late)

Iowa-specific category? No

Est. 2021

Multiple Venues, Des Moines, April 16-20, 2024

Next Deadline: Nov. 30, 2023

Iowa-specific category? Yes

Est. 2023

Multiple Venues, Washington, April 20-21, 2024

Next Deadline: Nov. 21, 2023 (Regular)

Final Deadline: Jan. 8, 2024 (Extended)

Iowa-specific category? Yes

Est. 2012

Multiple Venues, Dubuque, April 24-28, 2024

Next Deadline: Jan. 8, 2024 (Regular)

Final Deadline: Feb. 1, 2024 (Extended)

Iowa-specific category? No

Est. 1992

Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City, May 4, 2024

Next Deadline: Feb. 29, 2024 (Regular)

Iowa-specific category? All entries must have an Iowa connection

Est. 2008

Des Moines Art Festival

Central Library, Des Moines, June 28-30, 2024

Next Deadline: Dec. 31, 2023 (Early bird)

Final Deadline: April 1, 2024 (Extended)

Iowa-specific category? No

Other Iowa film fests:

Sioux City International Shorts Film Festival, Promenade Cinema 14, Sioux City, Oct. 5-8

48 Hour Film Horror Project, Fleur Cinema, Des Moines, Oct. 6-8

Refocus Film Festival, FilmScene, Iowa City, Oct. 12-15, 2023

Halloweenapalooza Horror Film Festival, Bridge View Center, Ottumwa, Oct. 13-14

Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival, Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, Sioux City, Nov. 5

Oneota Film Festival, Multiple Venues, Decorah, Feb. 29-March 3, 2024

Alternating Currents Film Festival, Figge Art Museum, Davenport, Aug. 15-18, 2024

2024 dates not yet announced:

Snake Alley Festival of Film, Burlington Capitol Theater, Burlington (Summer)

Cedar River Film Festival, Oster Regent Theatre, Cedar Falls (Summer)

International ScreenDance Festival, FilmScene, Iowa City (Summer)

48 Hour Film Project, Varsity Cinema, Des Moines (Summer)

Midwest Monster Film Fest, Village Theatre, Davenport (Fall)

Iowa Independent Film Festival, Multiple Venues, Mason City and Clear Lake (Fall)

John Busbee is a creative project developer who has worked as a locations manager (The Crazies, Play by Play TV series, Molly’s Girl, The Experiment) and field producer (Apple+ TV docuseries Omnivore, Butter) on a range of projects. He is the producer/host of the weekly radio show, The Culture Buzz.

This article was originally published in Little Village’s October 2023 issue.