Clothing drives begin in Des Moines as temperatures dip

As 80- and 90-degree days grow fewer and temperatures begin to dip into the low 60s, it’s about time to switch out your summer clothes for longer sleeves and layers.

The Eastview Community Center is hosting their fall clothing giveaway this weekend. The community center is accepting kids and adult clothing, shoes, outerwear, clothing accessories, and bedding donations through Thursday, Sept. 22. More volunteers are needed to help sort and display the items.

The giveaway will take place at the Eastview Community Center located at 4101 E 42nd St on Friday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advertisement

The Eastview Community Center building has belonged to several churches since its construction in 1974. Valley Church ran the building as a community center after proceeding the ownership of Freedom Church in 2013. CrossWay succeeded them in 2017, followed by new ownership in 2018 by the Southeast Polk Family Church.

Eastview’s giveaway is only the beginning of the warm clothing drive season. You can contribute to or access donations at the following events:

Free Giveaway (clothing and household items), Fellowship Baptist Church – Friday, Sept. 23, 4-7 p.m.

West Des Moines Christian Church Clothing Drive – Oct. 9

West Des Moines Christian Church Personal Care Items – Sept. 25-Oct. 9

Fill the Truck – Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Contactless Donation Drive – Sept. 20-Oct. 13, open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Clothing Closet – Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Fridays 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Winter Gear for Kids – Registration required by Sunday, Oct. 9