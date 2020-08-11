City of Marion announces overnight curfew, temporary shelter location







The City of Marion will be enacting a curfew as damage from Monday’s storm is being cleaned up. The curfew starts Tuesday night and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city wants residents to stay home “for their safety so that streets can be cleared of debris and fallen utilities,” according to a news release.

An end date for the curfew was not announced on Tuesday. The City of Cedar Rapids imposed a citywide curfew on Monday that is also from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Marion also announced that the American Red Cross set up a temporary shelter in the Thomas Park Safe Room, 343 Marion Blvd.

“Marion residents in need of a place to stay are advised to visit with the Red Cross in person at Thomas Park,” the city said.

There are power strips set up outside of the Marion Police Department for individuals who need to charge their phones or other devices.

City crews are continuing to clean up trees and brush. As of Tuesday morning, the city announced garbage and recycling collection is continuing with a normal schedule.

Curbside brush collection will occur free of charge. Residents are asked to place tree branches and other debris between the sidewalks and curb. The city said this will take time to complete since clearing roadways remains the priority.







