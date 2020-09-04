Advertisement

City of Cedar Rapids announces changes to transit system

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
A bus in Cedar Rapids. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Cedar Rapids Transit will make changes to its schedules and routes starting Tuesday.

The changes are intended to improve bus service by “streamlining routes, reducing travel times, shifting service from lower-use to higher-use areas and adding service frequency,” according to the city.

The change will include additional morning and afternoon weekday peak service on hourly routes that leave the Ground Transportation Center. These routes will have 30-minute service from 6:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Service on Saturdays remains suspended.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bus capacity remains at 15 passengers and riders are required to wear face coverings. Riders are still asked to enter and exit the bus through the back door.

Fare collection remains suspended for now but is anticipated to resume later in the fall when protective shields are installed for the drivers, according to the city.

Schedules, maps, bus stops and route directions can all be found on the city’s website.


