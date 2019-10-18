Free apple-flavored samples of sangria, wine and other treats available in NewBo/Czech Village on Friday







Cider Sip and Shop NewBo/Czech Village — Friday, Oct. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Apple enthusiasts in Cedar Rapids are in for a treat.

More than 20 businesses in NewBo/Czech Village will be offering free cider and apple-flavored samples on Friday, Oct. 18. Shoppers browsing the various shops and restaurants will be able to try both alcoholic and nonalcoholic options at the event hosted by the Cedar Rapids Main Street District.

There will be a wide variety of apple-based goodies on offer at 26 locations around NewBo and Czech Village, from cider (almost everywhere) and caramel apple sangria (Dot + Dash Boutique) to apple-flavored popcorn and ice cream (Almost Famous Popcorn) to Country Apple and Spiced Apple soaps (Rare Bird Soap Shop).

A full list of businesses and samples can be found on the District’s Facebook page.

The free event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and is open to those 21 years old and older. Local musician Josia Eden will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at NewBo City Market.