Cibo Fusion is closing

Cibo Fusion Restaurant and Lounge in Marion is closing. In a Friday afternoon post on Cibo’s Facebook page, owner Tony Kassouf said Saturday would be the last day the restaurant is open for its regular hours, and would close for good after its 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch service on Monday.

“We thank you for your support and patronage during this long journey, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you,” Kassouf wrote. “Our plans are to sell or lease, allowing us to move on and pursue other ventures.”

The family owned restaurant opened in 2006, offering an eclectic menu of Mediterranean and American items. Speaking to the Gazette shortly in 2010, Kassouf said his goal was to serve food that was “local, fresh and fun,” and make sure customers left the restaurant happier than they arrived.