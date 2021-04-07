Power moves: Chuy Renteria on dance, language and growing up Mexican-American in small-town Iowa

Mission Creek Festival 2021: DUOS missioncreekfestival.com, Thursday and Friday, April 29-30, 7 p.m.







Let’s start big: who are you, Chuy?

Whoo, I could go in a rabbit hole with that one. I am an artist, an author, dancer — I mean, I have many, many different hats. Really my first love is dance. I started when I was 14; I’m 35 now. I went through undergrad at the University of Iowa. I transitioned from breaking, I was a b-boy, from hip hop to modern ballet, jazz, basically anything.

After that I got into direct care, working with individuals with special needs. I started working the empathy muscle. I was thinking about how I could give to people. That really laid the foundation of the work that I do right now, and also my 9-to-5 is Public Engagement Coordinator with Hancher Auditorium, so basically connecting artists with the community. I’m somebody who likes to connect people. And a lot of my work now is angled toward that idea.

I noticed you defined yourself with what you do, what you give to the community.

Yeah, [laughs] that’s a very American thing, I totally understand that. I have an issue with productivity and doing work—my wife will say that I do so much. And I also know that a part of me is just the relationships that I have with people. And part of that community piece is not just, “Oh, I do this, I do that.” It’s more about, “Hey, I’m Mexican American, I was born here in Iowa City, raised in West Liberty, I have lots of friends that I feel are a very diverse group of folks and that’s very important to who I am.”

Your personal beliefs translate into your job. You mention community — how do you define community?

I look at it as a fluid term because [community is] like an individual; we’re always constantly changing.

Me growing up in West Liberty has been really interesting. We’ve had so many ups and downs if you talk about the history of the town, conflicts and inequity, and I think we’ve done a lot of work and we still have so much more work to do. It’s a model of what a community can actually be when you have very different people living next to each other and they feel like they’re really neighbors, a community.

What was it like for you, personally, growing up in West Liberty in the ’90s?

The book that I’m writing is called We Heard It When We Were Young: Tales of Growing Up Mexican American in Small Town Iowa. The way I approach it is, what was my childhood like? Was it a good childhood? And it’s a really hard question. There is this tension — growing up, we experienced a lot of racism from our peers on the playground. I remember going to a park and there were swastikas on the slide. I asked my cousin, “What are those?” and he’s only like a year older than me, so a 6-year-old trying to explain to a 5-year-old, he said, “That means there are people who don’t like us.”

But, there’s a huge “but”—there is also this incredible inclusion. I had friends who fought with me against those racist kids. They were my co-conspirators. I have to talk about that piece, too.

For a Latino writer, there’s always that question about language. How do you see language?

Right now, I would say I’m 30 percent fluent in speaking Spanish and 80 percent in listening. I can talk to my parents, and understand a good deal of it, but if I were trying to just articulate right now, it would be like marbles in my mouth. Right now, it’s kind of a strange dynamic — it’s been a huge conflict in my life, that relationship with that language, my parents’ language. People who know me say, “Oh, you have this big conflict with Spanish.” … but when I first went into kindergarten, I only knew Spanish, because that was spoken at home. I probably internalized that the norm is English in this community.

In middle school, I shed that Spanish. By the time I was in high school, I said I don’t know Spanish. It’s such a tender topic. “So, you’re not Mexican enough because you don’t know Spanish?” Dude, I’m Mexican, too; I’m proud of my heritage. It becomes a defiant act. For me, the Spanish that I grew up with is Spanglish. It’s this super bastardized Spanish. The Spanish you speak in West Liberty is very different.

Let’s talk about you as a dancer, using your body to communicate. How does that speak with your work?

When I was 14, dance was my refuge. If you see me dance, it’s an unbound mechanism. It’s also like a coping mechanism. I had all this energy all throughout school, relationships with adults that I don’t connect with, but with dance I expel and expel and expel, and have something for my own. I didn’t feel like I was Mexican enough for the Mexicans or white enough for the white people. I didn’t feel like I got school. And dance was my own.

How is performing your words in front of your audience?

It’s a huge, huge thing, to be able to pivot from being able to express myself through dance in front of an audience and being comfortable to read a piece — even just the idea of writing a piece. To reconcile all that, to be able to express who I am in a story is so different than expressing who I am through dance. Dance is so immediate. People know when something has moved them, through movement. Telling a story, it’s more context; you have to think of the building blocks. You have to set the tone for the gut-punch.

Movimientos poderosos

El bailarín, autor y coordinador de artes de Iowa City Chuy Renteria habla de su juventud y del desarrollo de su identidad en la primera localidad del estado de Iowa con mayoría latina.

Escrito y traducido por Angela Pico

Empecemos a lo grande: ¿Quién eres, Chuy?

Whoo, creo que podría irme por las ramas con esta pregunta. Soy un artista, un escritor, un bailarín, es decir tengo muchas muchas ocupaciones. En verdad mi amor principal es el baile, comencé cuando tenía catorce años, ahora tengo 35, completé mis estudios de baile en la Universidad de Iowa. Evolucioné desde breaking, era un b-boy, desde hip hop a ballet moderno, jazz, básicamente cualquier cosa.

Después de eso me metí en cuidados de atención básica, trabajando con individuos con necesidades especiales. Comencé a trabajar el músculo de la empatía. Pensaba en cómo podía contribuir con la gente, eso levantó los cimientos de la labor que hago ahora y, también mi horario de 9 a 5 es ser Coordinador de participación pública con el Hancher Auditorium, que básicamente consiste en conectar artistas con la comunidad. Soy alguien a quien le gusta conectar a la gente. Y mucho de mi trabajo ahora está enfocado en esa idea.

Me he dado cuenta de que te identificas con lo que haces, con lo que das a la comunidad.

Yeah [risas] eso es algo muy americano, lo entiendo perfectamente. Tengo problemas con la idea de productividad y de hacer trabajos, mi esposa seguro que piensa que hago demasiado. Y yo también sé que una parte de mí es simplemente la relación que tengo con la gente. Y una parte de ese lado de la comunidad no lo es, simplemente “oh hago esto, hago eso otro.” Es más sobre, “hey, soy Mexican American,” nací aquí en Iowa City, me crié en West Liberty, tengo un montón de amigos que siento son un grupo muy diverso de gente y eso es muy importante para entender quién soy yo.

Tus creencias personales se reflejan en tu trabajo, mencionas comunidad. ¿Cómo defines comunidad?

Lo interpreto como un término dinámico porque [comunidad] es como un individuo, estamos cambiando constantemente.

Crecer en West Liberty ha sido realmente interesante, hemos tenido tantos momentos buenos y malos si hablas de la historia del pueblo, conflictos y desigualdades, y creo que hemos hecho un gran trabajo y todavía tenemos mucho más que hacer, es un modelo de lo que una comunidad puede llegar a ser cuando tienes a gente diferente viviendo el uno junto al otro y sintiendo que realmente son vecinos, una comunidad.

¿Cómo fue para ti personalmente, crecer en West Liberty en los años 90?

El libro que estoy escribiendo se llama We Heard It When We Were Young: Tales of Growing Up Mexican American in Small Town Iowa [Lo escuchamos cuando éramos jóvenes: Cuentos de un Mexican American creciendo en un pequeño pueblo de Iowa]. La manera en la cual enfoco el libro es ¿Cómo fue mi infancia, fue una buena infancia? Y es una pregunta realmente difícil. Existe una tensión — creciendo, experimentamos mucho racismo por parte de nuestros compañeros, en los tiempos de recreo. Recuerdo ir al parque y ver que había esvásticas en el tobogán y le pregunté a mi primo, ¿Qué son esas cosas? Y él sólo era un año mayor que yo, entonces era un niño de seis años explicándole a un niño de cinco años, y dijo “eso quiere decir que hay gente a la que no le gustamos.”

Pero, hay un gran “pero” — también tenemos esta inclusión increíble, tenía amigos que luchaban conmigo contra esos niños racistas. Eran mis co-conspiradores. También tengo que hablar de esa parte.

Hablemos del lenguaje, para un escritor latino siempre está esa cuestión. ¿Cómo percibes el lenguaje?

Ahora mismo, diría que hablando en español soy fluido al 30 por ciento, y escuchando al 80 por ciento, y puedo hablar con mis padres, y entender la mayor parte de lo que dicen, pero si tratara de articular ahora mismo, sería como tener piedras en la boca. Ahora mismo, es una dinámica extraña. Ha sido un conflicto bastante grande en mi vida, la relación con esa lengua, la lengua de mis padres. La gente que me conoce dice, oh tienes este gran conflicto con el español … pero cuando fui por primera vez a la escuela infantil, sólo sabía español, porque es lo que se hablaba en mi casa. Pero después en la escuela, seguramente internalicé que el inglés era la norma en esa comunidad.

Antes de la escuela secundaria ya me había desecho del español. Para cuando estaba en la escuela secundaria, ya decía que no hablaba español. Es un tema tan complicado. Entonces ¿no eres suficientemente mexicano porque no hablas español? Amigo, soy mexicano también, y estoy orgulloso de mi herencia. Se convierte en un acto de provocación. Para mí, el español con el que crecí fue Spanglish. Es este hijo bastardo del español. El español que se habla en West Liberty es muy diferente.

Hablemos de ti como bailarín, usando tu cuerpo para comunicarte y, de cómo eso habla de tu trabajo.

Cuando tenía 14 años, el baile era mi refugio. Si me vieras bailar, es un mecanismo desatado. Es también como un mecanismo de defensa. Tenía toda esta energía durante toda la escuela, relaciones con adultos con los cuales no conectaba, pero con el baile me desahogo y me lanzo y me lanzo. Y tengo algo para mí mismo. No sentía como que fuera lo suficientemente mexicano para los mexicanos, o lo suficientemente blanco para la gente blanca. Sentía como que no entendía la escuela. Y en el baile, podía simplemente ser.

¿Cómo es presentar tus palabras en frente de tu audiencia?

Es una gran, gran cosa, ser capaz de moverme entre el ser alguien capaz de expresarse a través del baile en frente de una audiencia y sentirme cómodo con, ya sabes, leer una pieza, o simplemente la idea de escribir una pieza. Unificar todo eso, ser capaz de expresar quién soy yo en una historia es muy diferente a quien yo soy a través del baile. El baile es inmediato. La gente sabe cuándo algo les mueve, a través del movimiento. Contar una historia, es más sobre el contexto, tienes que pensar en los bloques que construyen la historia. Tienes que preparar el tono, para el gancho emotivo.

Angela Pico is a bilingual writer in Iowa City and the editor of Little Village’s En Español column. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 293.







Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com