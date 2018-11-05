Chrash throwing a Get Out the Vote record release party on election night







Chrash the Midterms Rozz-Tox — Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m.

Just in time for the midterm elections, Quad Cities trio Chrash have released their politically-charged sixth album titled 2017 The Music. With track titles like “Billionaire Breeding Ground,” “Demon in a White House” and “Tweet Storm” it’s not hard to see what perspective the band is taking with this album.

<a href="http://chrash1.bandcamp.com/album/2017-the-music">2017 The Music by Chrash</a>

In support of that angle, they are going to be performing the album in its entirety at Rock Island’s hippest venue/art space, Rozz-Tox, on Tuesday, Nov. 6. They’re hoping to get the vote out by letting folks wearing an “I Voted” sticker in for free. The admission will be $5-10 sliding scale for everyone else. Election results will be announced after the show, starting at 10 p.m.

Show your support: Get up and get out, both to vote and to see live local music.