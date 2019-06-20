Advertisement

Celebrate the longest day of the year with an evening pool party at the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center

Posted on by Natalie Dunlap

Longest Day of Summer Swim

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center — Friday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center, 341 Stoney Point Rd NW, Cedar Rapids. — City of Cedar Rapids

The impending June Solstice will bring more daylight, and with it, more pool time. On Friday, June 21, the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will host the annual Longest Day of Summer Swim from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Usually, the pool closes at 8:30 p.m. on Fridays, but the Longest Day of Summer Swim aims to bring the community together into the evening to enjoy the extra daylight.

“Summer has officially arrived, shall we say, and it’s just time to celebrate,” said Cedar Rapids Aquatic Supervisor Carolyn Hamilton.

In the past, attendance has varied based on the weather. Hamilton hopes to draw in families with the extended hours, lights by the pool, lawn games, a bouncy castle and the Wibit.

“The Wibit, which is a large inflatable item, [has] elements that kids can race on and jump on and run from one side of the pool to the other on and climb over and then slide into the water,” Hamilton said of the crowd-pleasing pool accessory.

Admission will be $5, or free to attendants with season passes. For those wanting to spend their summer poolside, information on the municipal pools of Cedar Rapids can be found below.

Bender Pool

Indoor
940 14th Ave SE

Hours:
Monday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 9-10 a.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Thursday: 9-10 a.m.
Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30-8:45 a.m.
Sunday: 11:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
 

Bever Pool

Outdoor
2700 Bever Ave SE

Hours:
Monday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 1-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
 

Cherry Hill Aquatic Center

Outdoor
341 Stoney Point Rd NW

Hours:
Monday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
 

Ellis Pool

Outdoor
2000 Ellis Blvd NW

Hours:
Monday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday: 1-8:30 p.m.
Friday: 1-5 p.m.
Saturday: 1-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
 

Jones Pool

Outdoor
201 Wilson Ave Dr SW

Hours:
Monday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday: 1-8:30 p.m.
Friday: 1-5 p.m.
Saturday: 1-5 p.m.
Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
 

Noelridge Aquatic Center

Outdoor
1248 42nd St NE

Hours:
Monday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Thursday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Friday: 1-5 p.m., 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday: 1-8 p.m.


