Celebrate Black History Month in the CRANDIC

Posted on by Sid Peterson

Danez Smith recites a poem during the Writers of Color Reading Series at Englert Theatre. Friday, October 20, 2017. –photo by Zak Neumann

Happy February, readers! It’s time to begin celebrating Black History Month in the CRANDIC. Throughout the month, you’ll find numerous events to take part in as we celebrate Black culture and the achievements and legacies of Black Americans. 

Editor’s Pick: Visiting Writer: Danez Smith, Mt. Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, Monday, Feb. 21, Free

In celebration of Black History Month, Mt. Mercy welcomes St. Paul, Minnesota poet Danez Smith for a pair of events. At 2 p.m., the writer will conduct a poetry workshop in the Flaherty Community Room (204 Basile Hall), and at 7 p.m., Smith will perform at Betty Cherry Heritage Hall, followed by a Q&A. They will be signing books at both events. Smith received the Lambda Literary Award for Gay Poetry in 2015 for their debut book-length collection, [insert] boy, and they were a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award for Poetry for Don’t Call Us Dead, among other awards and recognitions. Their poetry is gaping and divine, a chasm of wisdom that binds the reader or listener in its specificity while opening infinities.

Check out more events below!

 


