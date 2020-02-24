Cedar Rapids wants to hear from the public about the city’s housing needs

Open house on housing and funding prioritization Northwest Recreation Center, 1340 11th St NW — Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.







On Wednesday, Cedar Rapids residents will have an opportunity to offer their input on the city’s housing needs, and what community services the city should offer to help people overcome barriers to affordable housing.

The open house is intended to help city officials better understand residents’ needs as they plan spending priorities for the next fiscal year.

The city of Cedar Rapids receives around $1.3 million in funding from the federal government aimed at addressing issues around low-income housing through two programs: the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnership Programs. The programs primarily serve low to moderate income households.

CDBG funds are used on housing, public services, nonprofit facility improvements and other community needs. HOME funds are used toward housing rehabilitation, homebuyer assistance and rental assistance.

The four-hour open house begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be at the Northwest Recreation Center, 1340 11th St NW.

In addition to the open house, the city is encouraging residents to complete an online housing needs survey by March 6.







