Cedar Rapids high schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

Students graduating from the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) will have an in-person graduation ceremony, the district said in an email to families on Friday.

Ceremonies for Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools will be held in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Center. The ceremony for Metro High School will be held at the DoubleTree Convention Center.

• Thursday, May 27: Kennedy High School • Friday, May 28: Washington High School • Saturday, May 29: Metro High School • Saturday, May 29: Jefferson High School

Graduates and their guests will be asked to social distance and wear masks, according to the email. Seating capacity will be limited, and the ceremonies will be live streamed.

Specific details will be communicated to students and their families by each school.







