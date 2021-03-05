Advertisement

Cedar Rapids high schools will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 1
    Share

Feed Your Vision/Pexels

Students graduating from the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) will have an in-person graduation ceremony, the district said in an email to families on Friday.

Ceremonies for Jefferson, Kennedy and Washington high schools will be held in the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, formerly known as the U.S. Cellular Center. The ceremony for Metro High School will be held at the DoubleTree Convention Center.

• Thursday, May 27: Kennedy High School

• Friday, May 28: Washington High School

• Saturday, May 29: Metro High School

• Saturday, May 29: Jefferson High School

Graduates and their guests will be asked to social distance and wear masks, according to the email. Seating capacity will be limited, and the ceremonies will be live streamed.

Specific details will be communicated to students and their families by each school.


  • 1
    Share
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.