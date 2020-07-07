Cedar Rapids Community School District will host six virtual town halls to discuss anti-racism and equity







1 Share

The Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) will hold six virtual townhalls next week to “discuss supportive efforts toward an anti-racist school district.”

There are three town halls scheduled for students and three town halls scheduled for the community. Superintendent Noreen Bush will lead the initiative that “creates a space for conversations around equity issues for CRCSD students.”

Registration for the town halls, which will be held through Zoom, is required in advance. After registering, participants will receive follow-up information with how to access the meeting. Space is limited to 80 participants per session.

The CRCSD will hold additional virtual town halls later this month on July 22 and 23 to discuss its Return to Learn Plan for reopening schools in the fall. The district has plans for in-person classes, online teaching and a hybrid model of classroom and online learning.

Registration information for those town halls is not yet available.







1 Share

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com