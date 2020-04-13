Cedar Rapids City Council moves its Tuesday meeting online due to COVID-19, but residents can still participate







7 Shares

The Cedar Rapids City Council is moving its Tuesday meeting online due to COVID-19. The public will still be able to watch the proceedings in real-time and participate.

The meeting, which begins at noon, will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, as city council meetings usually are. The city also has videos of all past council meetings online.

But because City Hall remains closed to the public, there will be no in-person participation available. Instead, residents have two ways they can provide their comments virtually.

Advertisement

People can email their comments prior to the meeting to cityclerk@cedar-rapids.org. Emailed comments need to be received before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14. The comments will be given to councilmembers before the meeting.

Individuals who want to speak during the meeting should register online with Zoom, a video conference software. After registering, additional instructions will be emailed on how to participate using Zoom.

The Zoom registration is just for people who wish to speak during the meeting. Individuals who want to watch the meeting but not participate should watch the meeting on Facebook.

The agenda for the April 14 meeting can be found online.







7 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com