Cedar Rapids bike share program is returning on Friday, with a new addition to the fleet coming later this month

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
An electric-assist bike in the NewBo District, Sept. 5, 2019 — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

The Cedar Rapids bike share program is returning this year with electric scooters, electric-assist bikes and a new addition to the fleet.

The bikes and scooters are expected to begin arriving by Friday, according to a news release. A few weeks after that, about 100 sit-down scooters will be added as a new option to get around the city.

A cosmo scooter, as pictured on the Veo Ride website.

The sit-down scooters travel at the same speed as the regular scooters and should be used in the travel and bike lanes. Like the bikes and e-scooters, cosmo scooters can not be used on the sidewalk.

“The bike share program has proven to be an extremely popular amenity for residents in Cedar Rapids,” Community Development assistant director Bill Micheel said in the news release. “This micro-mobility option lets residents have fun while making short trips to downtown destinations or throughout our many vibrant nearby districts.”

The city launched the bike-share program in May 2019 and began a pilot scooter program a few months after that. The program was successful in its first season, with more than 30,000 rides completed on the bikes and scooters. The program returned in 2020 for its second season. (Little Village reached out to Micheel to ask about last year’s ridership but did not get a response in time for publication.)

An electric scooter near NewBo City Market, Sept. 5, 2019 — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

The city’s bike- and scooter-share program is managed and operated by VeoRide, a Chicago-based micromobility sharing company. The program operates at no cost to the city, and VeoRide collects its revenue from rider fees. The company is responsible for repairing or replacing the vehicles.

To rent a bike or scooter in Cedar Rapids, users need to download the VeoRide app. After creating an account, a user scans the QR code and starts the ride. The app is free but users pay a fare for the ride. Payment for the ride fares is done through the app.

Fares include:

• Electric-assist bikes: $1 to unlock and 20 cents per minute of use

• Traditional scooters: $1 to unlock and 29 cents per minute of use

• Sit-down scooters: $1 to unlock and 33 centers per minute of use

The $1 unlock fee is waived for individuals enrolled in local, state or federal assistance programs through VeoRide Access.

The app will help the user find the nearest bike or scooter. Once an individual completes their ride, they are asked to park their bike or scooter in a designated parking area or bike rack. Bike rack stations are found throughout downtown, New Bohemia, Czech Village, Kingston Village and the MedQuarter. A map of stations can also be found online.

Map of bike share stations across Cedar Rapids. Scooters can be found in NewBo, Czech Village, downtown, Coe College and Mount Mercy University. Riders can also use the VeoRide app to find the nearest bike or scooter. — courtesy of the City of Cedar Rapids.

