Cedar Rapids announces road closures, other actions ahead of possible river flooding (Updated)

Update: The National Weather Service updated the Cedar River’s projected crest to just under 17 feet. On Tuesday afternoon, the city posted a list of 11 park and trail closures that will go into effect on Wednesday.

Otis Road SE west of Indian Creek in Linn County was added as a future road closure.

The city of Cedar Rapids has announced road closures due to possible flooding of the Cedar River.

The Cedar River is projected to crest on Thursday at just under 16 feet, which is considered a moderate flood stage. The public impact will be minimal, according to the city, due to protection measures in place and road closures in low-lying areas.

Three roads are currently closed:

• Otis Road SE, from Prairie Park Fishery to Cargill • 1st Street NW, from Ellis Boulevard to O Avenue • Ellis Road NW west of Edgewood Road NW

The city lists Old River Road SW as a future closure.

In addition to closing the following roads, the city is also plugging underground storm sewer drains in low-lying areas and stationing pumps nearby, as well as placing concrete cylinders over low-lying stormwater inlets.

People driving are asked to pay attention to road closures and turn around if there is water on the road.

“The Public Works Department will continue to monitor river levels and will respond as necessary,” the city said in a news release. “The City will be able to quickly build to an increased level of protection if needed.”







