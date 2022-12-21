Cedar Rapids and North Liberty restricting on-street parking during winter storm; Iowa City cancels compost collection





Ahead of the major winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and brutally cold temperature to Iowa this week, Cedar Rapids has declared a snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. During the emergency, which is scheduled to last until noon on Saturday, on-street parking on the city’s posted snow emergency routes is prohibited.

“Vehicles in violation during a snow emergency may be ticketed and/or towed,” according to the city.

A complete list of the posted snow emergency routes in Cedar Rapids is available online. The city is also encouraging people parked on streets that aren’t emergency routes “to use the odd/even rule” and park on the even-numbered addresses side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd side on odd-numbered days in order to help clear the way for snow plows.

“The Odd/Even rule does not apply to any street where the alternate side parking would conflict with permanently posted parking restrictions,” the Cedar Rapids Department of Public Works said. “Normal parking rules will apply on all arterial (or main) streets throughout Cedar Rapids.”

North Liberty is also prohibiting on-street parking from 5 p.m. on Wednesday to 10 a.m. on Saturday because of the winter storm.

“Any vehicles in violation of the ordinance may be ticketed and towed without notice,” the city warned on Tuesday. “Each 12-hour period that a vehicle is parked or remains on any public street in violation of this ordinance constitutes a separate and distinct offense.”

North Liberty is providing options for anyone who doesn’t have an off-street spot for their vehicle.

“Off-street parking for those without available garage, driveway or other paved parking space is available in the south lot at the North Liberty Community Center, 520 W. Cherry Street, closest to the building, Quail Ridge Park, 931 W. Zeller Street, and Penn Meadows Park, 310 N. Dubuque Street, in the south parking lot.”

Iowa City isn’t prohibiting on-street parking during the winter storm, but the city put out a statement on Monday “urging all residents to park their cars off-street so plows can efficiently clear roads of snow.”

“If off-street parking is not an option, the City urges residents to avoid parking directly across the street from other parked cars. This gives snow plow operators as much space as possible. Please follow odd/even parking guidelines on streets with this signage.”

On Wednesday, the Iowa City Department of Resource Management announced curbside collection of compost is canceled on Thursday and Friday because of the weather forecast. Trash and recycling collection will not be affected, according to the department.