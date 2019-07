17 Shares

The city will start towing cars parked on the north side of E College Street between S Van Buren and Muscatine Avenue, starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31. On Thursday, the parking ban will be reversed, applying to the south side of the same stretch of E College, starting at 7 a.m.

The parking ban is being imposed to allow crews to repair potholes and sweep the street. Parking should be back to normal on Friday, according to the Iowa City Department of Public Works.