Cars blocking snow removal in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Saturday

City crews will be removing the snow from the streets in downtown Iowa City starting in the early hours of Saturday morning, and any vehicles parked in areas where overnight parking is prohibited will be towed starting at 2 a.m.

“Towing will impact Prentiss Street to Market Street, Madison Street to Gilbert Street, as well as N. Clinton Street from Market Street to Church Street,”according to a press release from the city. “The parking in these areas are metered spots, which do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.”

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.