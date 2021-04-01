Advertisement

Build a bee as part of a Cedar Rapids community art project highlighting the importance of the busy pollinators

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 6
    Shares

Bumble bee. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Happen to have ping-pong balls, used plastic water bottles, empty milk jugs, hangers and push pins lying around? According to the Grant Wood Art Colony, those common items — or other recycled materials — are un-bee-lievably perfect for crafting a bee.

Anyone interested is invited to craft a bee and place it on structures resembling honeycombs that will be set up at the Indian Creek Nature Center and in the New Bohemia area later this month as part of a community art project aimed at showcasing the importance of these pollinators.

The Bee Project is a collaboration between the Grant Wood Art Colony, Indian Creek Nature Center, Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street District and the University of Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement.

You’ll have until Wednesday, April 28, to build a bee and install it. Honeycombs will appear on Wednesday, April 14. There will be zip ties or wire provided to attach the bee, as well as instructions on how to do so.

Since the art project will be outside, organizers are asking bee builders not to use paper products or materials that might be damaged by the weather. Plastic, metal or other long-lasting materials are recommended, Grant Wood printmaking fellow Elena Smyrniotis said in a video about the project.

Smyrniotis has also posted three video tutorials for anyone who needs guidance or inspiration regarding how to craft their bee. Additional ideas of materials to use and other tips can also be found online.

The project will remain up until Sunday, May 30.

An example bee crafted by Grant Wood printmaking fellow Elena Smyrniotis. Smyrniotis created a video tutorial on how to craft a bee like this, as well as two other examples. — photo from Grant Wood Art Colony website

  • 6
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

Raygun

The Greatest Store In The Universe

Design
Collaboration
With
Colo
Chanel
Shop Now

Advertisement

Dive In with the Stanley!
Take the Plunge
Take a slow look at a single artwork.
Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. on Instagram Live

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.