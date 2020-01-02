Advertisement

Bruce Teague elected mayor of Iowa City

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 348
    Shares

Mazahir Salih watches as Bruce Teague is sworn in as major of Iowa City on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. — official photo

The Iowa City Council elected Bruce Teague mayor during a special early morning session on Thursday. Teague has served on the council since 2018, when he won a special election to fill the at-large seat that became vacant after Kingsley Botchway resigned to take a job in Waterloo.

Five of the seven members of the city council voted for Teague. Councilmembers Pauline Taylor and Susan Mims were also nominated for the position.

“This election was not without some drama,” Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan noted in Thursday’s edition of “Sullivan’s Salvos,” his weekly emailed newsletter. “It took six (!) votes to actually get a majority to select the new Mayor. I have been a longtime observer of Iowa City politics, and I do not recall anything quite like this!”

Under the Iowa City Charter, the city council elects one of its members to a two-year term as mayor. The mayor remains a voting member of the city council. The mayor presides over council meetings and serves as the city’s official representative. Unlike the mayors of many other cities, Iowa City’s mayor does not possess veto power.

Councilmember Mazahir Salih was elected mayor pro tem during Thursday’s special session, meaning she will handle the mayor’s duties if Teague is unavailable. Both their terms end on Jan. 2, 2022.


  • 348
    Shares
Category: Community/News, Top Story
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 1-4, 2020
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS