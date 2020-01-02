Bruce Teague elected mayor of Iowa City







348 Shares

The Iowa City Council elected Bruce Teague mayor during a special early morning session on Thursday. Teague has served on the council since 2018, when he won a special election to fill the at-large seat that became vacant after Kingsley Botchway resigned to take a job in Waterloo.

Five of the seven members of the city council voted for Teague. Councilmembers Pauline Taylor and Susan Mims were also nominated for the position.

“This election was not without some drama,” Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan noted in Thursday’s edition of “Sullivan’s Salvos,” his weekly emailed newsletter. “It took six (!) votes to actually get a majority to select the new Mayor. I have been a longtime observer of Iowa City politics, and I do not recall anything quite like this!”

Under the Iowa City Charter, the city council elects one of its members to a two-year term as mayor. The mayor remains a voting member of the city council. The mayor presides over council meetings and serves as the city’s official representative. Unlike the mayors of many other cities, Iowa City’s mayor does not possess veto power.

Councilmember Mazahir Salih was elected mayor pro tem during Thursday’s special session, meaning she will handle the mayor’s duties if Teague is unavailable. Both their terms end on Jan. 2, 2022.

Lots of family present for new mayor Bruce Teague! pic.twitter.com/j245gDfWTw — Marissa Payne (@marissa42_) January 2, 2020