Bikes, bags and brews: Brake the Cycle of Homelessness will raise funds for Iowa City’s Shelter House

Brake the Cycle of Homelessnee Terry Trueblood Recreation Area — Friday, June 30 at 10:15 a.m.

Registration for Brake the Cycle of Homelessness, a 15-mile bike ride to raise funds for Shelter House, is now open. Shelter House is a nonprofit that serves Iowa City’s homeless community.

This is the first year for the ride, which will start at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area and finish at Big Grove Brewery & Taproom. There are scheduled stops along the route, beginning with the Vine Tavern & Eatery in Coralville. From there, cyclists will head to downtown Iowa City and stop at Molly’s Cupcakes and Yotopia Frozen Yogurt. These restaurants will give back a portion of their proceeds to Shelter House during the event.

Shelter House provides a variety of services for those experiencing homelessness, including emergency shelter, laundry and shower facilities, mental health services and case managers that help clients find housing and employment. Kaily Hoard, the nonprofit’s community engagement manager, emphasized that the goal of these programs is to make a lasting change.

“Really the goal with all of this is for people to move beyond homelessness, so not just a temporary fix for the right now but really a long term solution to the barriers that they’re facing” Hoard said.

Even though Hoard has worked with Shelter House for only a short time, she has seen the impact its programs can have. “I’ve already gotten to interact with quite a few clients and just people that have been effected in a positive way by Shelter House and that’s…my motivation” Hoard said.

Supporters who donate $100 will receive an event t-shirt and those who donate $250 will enjoy the perks of a VIP tent at Big Grove including a t-shirt, water bottle, food and drink tickets and drawings for door prizes. In addition to proceeds from supporters and contributing restaurants, there will be a bags tournament at Big Grove that will also benefit Shelter House.

Cyclists and supporters of Shelter House can register ahead of the bike ride for $35 or at the event for $50. Shelter House’s fundraising goal is $20,000.