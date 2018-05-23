Going carless: Learn the basics of commuting by bike







Bicycle Commuting 101 World of Bikes — Wednesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.

If you are eager to learn more about bicycling but are not sure where to begin, ride (or walk) to World of Bikes next week for Bicycle Commuting 101. The two-hour event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

The class will cover everything from bike maintenance to creating safe routes for riders. Andrea Cohen of World of Bikes, emphasized that it is open to people of all ages and skill levels. Even advanced riders can learn something, but the focus will be mobilizing newer riders and making sure they feel safe on bikes. “I think it is just for someone interested in getting to know more about the town and riding around and what it takes to kind of tackle that,” Cohen said.

Part of the event will function as an organized workshop that details how to maintain and accessorize bikes, and part of it will be a discussion of safety and how cyclists can create routes that feel safe to them.

“I think a lot of people have their own version of what they consider safe so I would never tell someone that you’re going to be safe and comfortable going the way that I go,” Cohen said, adding she knows the importance of individual decisions when it comes to cyclist safety.

World of Bikes is partnering with Big Grove Brewery & Taproom for the event in an effort to continue forging a community for cyclists in Iowa City. Big Grove has proven to be “really excited about Iowa City being more bicycle friendly” and “they want to do everything they can to help” according to Cohen. For the past year, World of Bikes has hosted a weekly ride called Monday Night Gravel which ends at Big Grove. In addition to Big Grove, World of Bikes also partners with the outdoors store Fin & Feather in the hopes to expand this community and spread the excitement of cycling throughout the city.

Cohen herself is an avid cyclist and is committed to spreading this passion to others. “[W]hat’s most fun about working here is getting the opportunity to create a community.” She hopes that partnering with local businesses and hosting events like Bicycle Commuting 101 will help Iowa Citians “get in touch” with this community.