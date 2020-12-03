Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Arts & Entertainment







The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Arts & Entertainment category, representing voters’ favorite artists, groups, venues and organizations in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best Local Band: Elizabeth Moen elizabethmoen.com Her stage presence is as beautiful as her voice, if you can believe it. —Heather D. Dan Padley’s guitar playing really fills out Moen’s soulful, beautiful sound. —Andy K. What a wild betch. —M.M. Runner-up: The Pork Tornadoes I absolutely love me a good cover band, and these guys exceed that…they are GREAT!! I have their music from Spotify on my favorite playlists that I listen to daily! —A.B. They perform covers that are better than the originals. A must-see show if you ever get the chance. —D.A.

Best Musician Overall: Kevin Burt kevinburtmusic.com I have listened to him for years! Always loved his voice! Kindhearted person who stuck it out and was recognized for it. —Dawn W. Heart and soul, justice- and community-minded —Annie T. He speaks from the heart, and his music always moves me. —David H. Runner-up: Elizabeth Moen And she just keeps growing as an artist. —Paul J.

Best Arts Presenter: The Englert Theatre 221 E Washington St, Iowa City

319-688-2653, englert.org Runner-up: Riverside Theatre

Best Local Theater Company: Riverside Theatre 319-338-7672, riversidetheatre.org Riverside’s commitment to diversity and originality is tremendous, plus its creativity in coping with COVID challenges. —Natasha W. Most thought-provoking professional theater around! —Lesanne F. Riverside Theatre is amazing! Also, I love that their Shakespeare in The Park makes theatre accessible to so many people. —Scott Y. Runner-up: Theatre Cedar Rapids

Best Theatrical Production of 2020: Riverside Theatre’s The Agitators By Mat Smart, directed by Chris Okiishi

Jan. 24 — Feb. 16, 2020 One of the best productions I have ever seen! —Amelia K. An amazingly directed and designed play that pushes what is possible on that stage. —Mark H.M. Runner-up: Theatre Cedar Rapids’ A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Best Concert of 2020: Mission Creek Underground missioncreekfestival.com/underground Runner-up: The Pork Tornadoes at Paramount Theatre

Best Place to See Art: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art 410 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-366-7503, crma.org A Cedar Rapids staple that just gets better! —Angie S. Runner-up: Public Space One They are true activists and artists. The vision of love for our community is spectacular. They haven’t slowed down for a second since the plague hit; they’re all about modeling how art can save our lives in day-to-day living. —Kymburly K.

Best Local Stand-Up Comedian: Megan Gogerty megangogerty.com An awesome feminist comedian who pushes the package on intellectual comedy and theater. —Jamie H. So smart, funny and so much heart. —Karlē M. So approachable. So clever. Sometimes so clever, it doesn’t hit you until later. —Kate M. Runner-up: Spencer Loucks

Best Local Author: Marilynne Robinson Best in the U.S. —Ann R. Runner-up: Caleb Rainey

Best Local Artist: Sayuri Sasaki Hemann sayurisworld.com Runner-up: Shadow Fox Photography

Best Place to Dance: Studio 13 13 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-337-6464, sthirteen.com I have been dancing like a fiend at Studio since I was 19, I’m 25 now. —Lauren M. Runner-up: Gabe’s

Best Movie Theater: FilmScene Ped Mall — 118 E College St, Iowa City

The Chauncey — 404 E College St #100, Iowa City

319-358-2555, icfilmscene.org The most beautiful and modern cinema in the country! Their shift to online cinema and concessions pick-up (benefiting other nonprofits) shows they are the most community-minded theater around. —Katie R. Runner-up: Collins Road Theatres

Best Local Record Label or Recording Studio: Flat Black Studios (Long Play Records) 5012 540th St SE, Lone Tree

flatblackstudios.com Runner-up: The Sound Box

Best Community (nonprofessional) Music or Theater Group: Theatre Cedar Rapids 102 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

319-366-8591, theatrecr.org TCR presents something for everyone from family musicals to cutting-edge plays. —Lisa K. Runner-up: Iowa City Community Theatre

Best Place to See Local Music: Gabe’s 330 E Washington St, Iowa City

icgabes.com Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Best Cultural Event: Iowa Arts Festival Summer of the Arts, summerofthearts.org Runner-up: Mission Creek Festival

Best Drag Performer: Frisbee Jenkins (a.k.a. Sasha Belle) Instagram: @sashabelley

Twitter: @SashaBelle3 Runner-up: Roxie Mess

Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party: The Iowa Children’s Museum Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville

319-625-6255, theicm.org Runner-up: Lake Macbride State Park

Best Poet/Spoken Word Artist: Caleb Rainey thenegroartist.com Hands down my favorite! I wait each day in anticipation for new work! Thanks for all that you do to positively impact our community, Caleb. You’re an absolute gem! —Anna W. Not only is Caleb an incredible poet and performer, but he’s also an effective community organizer and local arts programmer. —Elly H. Runner-up: Nora Claire Miller

Best Radio Station: KRUI 89.7 FM Runner-up: KCCK 88.3 FM

Best Place for a Cheap Date: Iowa City Pedestrian Mall The Ped Mall is Iowa City’s agora. —Matt D. Runner-up: Lake Macbride Have an EXPERIENCE. —J.N.

Best Free Fun: Lake Macbride Runner-up: University of Iowa Museum of Natural History Keep calm and sloth on! —Ashley B. The Giant Sloth is Iowa’s true mascot. —Neil G.







