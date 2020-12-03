Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Arts & Entertainment

- 34Shares
The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Arts & Entertainment category, representing voters’ favorite artists, groups, venues and organizations in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best Local Band: Elizabeth Moen
Her stage presence is as beautiful as her voice, if you can believe it. —Heather D.
Dan Padley’s guitar playing really fills out Moen’s soulful, beautiful sound. —Andy K.
What a wild betch. —M.M.
Runner-up: The Pork Tornadoes
I absolutely love me a good cover band, and these guys exceed that…they are GREAT!! I have their music from Spotify on my favorite playlists that I listen to daily! —A.B.
They perform covers that are better than the originals. A must-see show if you ever get the chance. —D.A.
Best Musician Overall: Kevin Burt
I have listened to him for years! Always loved his voice! Kindhearted person who stuck it out and was recognized for it. —Dawn W.
Heart and soul, justice- and community-minded —Annie T.
He speaks from the heart, and his music always moves me. —David H.
Runner-up: Elizabeth Moen
And she just keeps growing as an artist. —Paul J.
Best Arts Presenter: The Englert Theatre
221 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-688-2653, englert.org
Runner-up: Riverside Theatre
Best Local Theater Company: Riverside Theatre
319-338-7672, riversidetheatre.org
Riverside’s commitment to diversity and originality is tremendous, plus its creativity in coping with COVID challenges. —Natasha W.
Most thought-provoking professional theater around! —Lesanne F.
Riverside Theatre is amazing! Also, I love that their Shakespeare in The Park makes theatre accessible to so many people. —Scott Y.
Runner-up: Theatre Cedar Rapids
Best Theatrical Production of 2020: Riverside Theatre’s The Agitators
By Mat Smart, directed by Chris Okiishi
Jan. 24 — Feb. 16, 2020
One of the best productions I have ever seen! —Amelia K.
An amazingly directed and designed play that pushes what is possible on that stage. —Mark H.M.
Runner-up: Theatre Cedar Rapids’ A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Best Concert of 2020: Mission Creek Underground
missioncreekfestival.com/underground
Runner-up: The Pork Tornadoes at Paramount Theatre
Best Place to See Art: Cedar Rapids Museum of Art
410 3rd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-366-7503, crma.org
A Cedar Rapids staple that just gets better! —Angie S.
Runner-up: Public Space One
They are true activists and artists. The vision of love for our community is spectacular. They haven’t slowed down for a second since the plague hit; they’re all about modeling how art can save our lives in day-to-day living. —Kymburly K.
Best Local Stand-Up Comedian: Megan Gogerty
An awesome feminist comedian who pushes the package on intellectual comedy and theater. —Jamie H.
So smart, funny and so much heart. —Karlē M.
So approachable. So clever. Sometimes so clever, it doesn’t hit you until later. —Kate M.
Runner-up: Spencer Loucks
Best Local Author: Marilynne Robinson
Best in the U.S. —Ann R.
Runner-up: Caleb Rainey
Best Local Artist: Sayuri Sasaki Hemann
Runner-up: Shadow Fox Photography
Best Place to Dance: Studio 13
13 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-6464, sthirteen.com
I have been dancing like a fiend at Studio since I was 19, I’m 25 now. —Lauren M.
Runner-up: Gabe’s
Best Movie Theater: FilmScene
Ped Mall — 118 E College St, Iowa City
The Chauncey — 404 E College St #100, Iowa City
319-358-2555, icfilmscene.org
The most beautiful and modern cinema in the country! Their shift to online cinema and concessions pick-up (benefiting other nonprofits) shows they are the most community-minded theater around. —Katie R.
Runner-up: Collins Road Theatres
Best Local Record Label or Recording Studio: Flat Black Studios (Long Play Records)
5012 540th St SE, Lone Tree
flatblackstudios.com
Runner-up: The Sound Box
Best Community (nonprofessional) Music or Theater Group: Theatre Cedar Rapids
102 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
319-366-8591, theatrecr.org
TCR presents something for everyone from family musicals to cutting-edge plays. —Lisa K.
Runner-up: Iowa City Community Theatre
Best Place to See Local Music: Gabe’s
330 E Washington St, Iowa City
icgabes.com
Runner-up: Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Best Cultural Event: Iowa Arts Festival
Summer of the Arts, summerofthearts.org
Runner-up: Mission Creek Festival
Best Drag Performer: Frisbee Jenkins (a.k.a. Sasha Belle)
Instagram: @sashabelley
Twitter: @SashaBelle3
Runner-up: Roxie Mess
Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party: The Iowa Children’s Museum
Coral Ridge Mall, Coralville
319-625-6255, theicm.org
Runner-up: Lake Macbride State Park
Best Poet/Spoken Word Artist: Caleb Rainey
Hands down my favorite! I wait each day in anticipation for new work! Thanks for all that you do to positively impact our community, Caleb. You’re an absolute gem! —Anna W.
Not only is Caleb an incredible poet and performer, but he’s also an effective community organizer and local arts programmer. —Elly H.
Runner-up: Nora Claire Miller
Best Radio Station: KRUI 89.7 FM
Runner-up: KCCK 88.3 FM
Best Place for a Cheap Date: Iowa City Pedestrian Mall
The Ped Mall is Iowa City’s agora. —Matt D.
Runner-up: Lake Macbride
Have an EXPERIENCE. —J.N.
Best Free Fun: Lake Macbride
Runner-up: University of Iowa Museum of Natural History
Keep calm and sloth on! —Ashley B.
The Giant Sloth is Iowa’s true mascot. —Neil G.
- 34Shares