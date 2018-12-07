Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Goods & Services

The results are in! Here are the winners of Little Village’s 2018 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Goods & Services category, representing voters’ favorite businesses and service providers in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area. Browse the winners in the other four categories here.
Best Retail Staff:
Revival
117-119 E College St, Iowa City
Best Vintage or Consignment Store:
Revival
117-119 E College St, Iowa City
Best New Business:
Willow & Stock
207 N Linn St, Iowa City
“The have the most beautiful, well-priced flowers in the area, and amazing customer service. You can tell they really care about the community and are passionate about what they do.”
— JoAnn L.S.
Most Trusted Plumber:
Bea Day
537B Hwy 1 West, Iowa City
Most Trusted Electrician:
TIE! Homewood Electric and Gleason Electric Company
4192 Alyssa Ct SW, Ste E, Iowa City
915 Robins Rd, Hiawatha
Most Trusted in Auto Sales:
Toyota of Iowa City
1445 Hwy 1 W, Iowa City
Most Trusted Realtor:
Phoebe Martin, Skogman Realty
2530 Corridor Way #302, Coralville
Best Tattoo Artist:
Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo
393 E College St, Iowa City
Anne Marsh has worked as an artist at Iowa City Tattoo (formerly Nemesis) in downtown Iowa City since 2009.
Q&A with Anne Marsh
How did you decide to become a tattoo artist?
When I was a kid I was perpetually drawing, painting, working with clay or plaster or fabric, or anything I could get my hands on. It was kind of a weird path to becoming a tattooer, but ultimately I fell in love with the craft … It has probably been the steepest learning curve I’ve encountered, both creatively and professionally.
What are your favorite tattoos to design and execute?
My affinity for the traditional American tattoo style was a little bit of a surprise since it was so different from my usual artistic approach. At this point I really like anything to do with flora or fauna and particularly bringing in motifs found in traditional folk arts. I have been super happy that I’ve gotten asked to do a few portraits—either people or pets!
How are you able to relate to clients and make their vision a reality?
It’s important to me that I work in such a way that I make sure people know they are safe and will have their voices heard. It’s also pretty vital to be an active part of the community and to use the space we have to give back as much as possible, as with our Emma Goldman fundraiser.
I think women and LGBT+ folks are definitely using tattoos as tools of empowerment. Tattoos can be a badge or a signifier, as well as a powerful way to practice body autonomy. I think it means even more to feel comfortable exerting that power in a space that has been traditionally cishet male dominated.
Most Trusted Mechanic:
Dodge St. Tire
605 N Dodge St, Iowa City
“This is where I have been going for years! When I ask them to explain something they never make me feel dumb.”
— Kaitlin S.
Shout outs
White Dog Automotive
“My car has 263,000 miles and is still going strong — and they get a lot the credit for that. And they are the friendliest people.”
— Michele H.
King’s Auto
“They’ve never ever done wrong, and have been able to laugh with me through some pretty ridiculous situations. For real, if your serpentine belt is gonna shred itself, it might as well be when they’re driving!”
— Jessica B.
Hansen Automotive
“They do good work on a timely basis, they are honest and never try to convince you that you need more than is necessary. Family-run, and they care about your family!”
— Renee T.
Russ’ Northside Service
“We’ve trusted John and his minions for decades, and he’s never steered us wrong.”
— Daniel L.D.
Most Trusted Lawyer
Dai Gwilliam
Enjoy your retirement, Dai!