Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Goods & Services

Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo

Anne Marsh has worked as an artist at Iowa City Tattoo (formerly Nemesis) in downtown Iowa City since 2009.

Q&A with Anne Marsh

How did you decide to become a tattoo artist?

When I was a kid I was perpetually drawing, painting, working with clay or plaster or fabric, or anything I could get my hands on. It was kind of a weird path to becoming a tattooer, but ultimately I fell in love with the craft … It has probably been the steepest learning curve I’ve encountered, both creatively and professionally.

What are your favorite tattoos to design and execute?

My affinity for the traditional American tattoo style was a little bit of a surprise since it was so different from my usual artistic approach. At this point I really like anything to do with flora or fauna and particularly bringing in motifs found in traditional folk arts. I have been super happy that I’ve gotten asked to do a few portraits—either people or pets!

How are you able to relate to clients and make their vision a reality?

It’s important to me that I work in such a way that I make sure people know they are safe and will have their voices heard. It’s also pretty vital to be an active part of the community and to use the space we have to give back as much as possible, as with our Emma Goldman fundraiser.

I think women and LGBT+ folks are definitely using tattoos as tools of empowerment. Tattoos can be a badge or a signifier, as well as a powerful way to practice body autonomy. I think it means even more to feel comfortable exerting that power in a space that has been traditionally cishet male dominated.