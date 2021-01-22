Advertisement

Bernie Sanders stays warm, becomes a meme, starts popping up in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Marion

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
  • 101
    Shares

The snowy weather didn’t deter the inauguration sensationS from stopping by the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids. — Indian Creek Nature Center Facebook page

Sen. Bernie Sanders suddenly seems to be everywhere. In little over a day, the Vermont senator has movie cameos, appeared in classic paintings, visited New York and joined the crew of he starship Enterprise — all thanks to a photo from President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The original photo was taken by photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images and showed Sanders sitting socially distanced with his legs crossed and wearing a face mask, wool mittens and a brown winter coat. (The mittens were given to Sanders in 2016 by Jen Ellis, a second grade teacher in Essex Junction, Vermont. Ellis made the mittens with repurposed wool from old sweaters and fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.)

It was this practical attire for a freezing day that quickly turned Sanders into an internet meme yet again. It didn’t take long for the photo, and innumerable photoshopped versions of it, to go viral on social media.

This isn’t the first time a meme of Sanders has gone viral (and it probably won’t be the last). Individuals were quick to notice that the brown winter coat Sanders had on during the inauguration was the same one he wore in a 2019 fundraising video that sparked the “I am once again asking” meme.

The ubiquitous image is quickly inspiring other products, too. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame is taking pre-orders for a Sanders bobblehead and Raygun is selling shirts with an illustration of the now-famous pose.

Sanders, as might be expected, doesn’t seem fazed by his new meme.

“It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont,” Sanders said.

“We have some good coats, as well,” he added.

Meme Sanders even found his way into photos from Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Marion.

In the early afternoon, Sanders was spotted sitting outside the Marion Public Library.

Stop by our Uptown Library today to grab Teen Take-And-Make Kits, Kid's Take-And-Make Winter Craft Kits, pick up your holds or get a Surprise Me! Bundle.

We promise you won't have to wait outside!

Posted by Marion Public Library on Thursday, January 21, 2021

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE

Sanders took a break to drink kombucha at Wild Culture Kombucha in Iowa City and stopped by Big Grove Brewery to sit by the fire pit.

Sanders then made his way back to Cedar Rapids to stop by the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

The snowy weather (obviously) didn’t deter Sanders from stopping by the Indian Creek Nature Center, where he took a moment to sit down on a bench before hitting the trails.

All bundled up and ready to hit the trails!

PS – we sell woven goods in our Creekside Shop if you want to shop the look! 😉

Posted by Indian Creek Nature Center on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Sanders also found his way indoors and into booth at Pancheros. The Vermont senator, remaining masked and mittened, missed out on the meal.

Don’t have photoshopping skills or time but have an idea of where Sanders should go next? Nick Sawhney, a grad student at New York University, created a website that lets people put the viral image of Sanders on any Google Street View image — including in front of the Little Village office.

Bernie Sanders outside of Little Village’s main office in Iowa City.

  • 101
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Tested

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.