Ballet Des Moines announces six-show free summer tour for ‘Of Gravity and Light’

Mainframe’s First Friday previewing Of Gravity and Light — Jami Milne/Ballet Des Moines
Ballet Des Moines has announced a six-stop trip across Iowa for
, a deeply immersive, science-packed show that received a standing ovation at its one-night only show on April 22. Of Gravity and Light Gravity on Tour will include a mobile planetarium, Iowa State University’s FLEx Virtual Reality lab and more STEM experiences, as well as opportunities at each stop for audiences to meet and interact with the show’s creators.
The tour follows a showing of the ballet on Iowa PBS, Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. In addition to watching the broadcast, viewers can also access Iowa PBS through livestreaming on
iowapbs.org/watch and pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV.
Of Gravity and Light dress rehearsal on April 21, 2022, courtesy of Ballet Des Moines Facebook page
Of Gravity and Light premiered in late April. The piece was created to provide a scientific dance experience exposing basic components of science, infused them with basic human functions.
“Science has always influenced art and scientific concepts and scientific progressions have made the progression of art possible,” Ballet Des Moines artistic director, and
Of Gravity and Light choreographer, Tom Mattingly said in a previous interview with Little Village. Tour Schedule
Wednesday, July 27: RiverLoop Amphitheatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, Waterloo
Thursday, July 28: Thursday on Main — Clear Lake Bandshell, Clear Lake
Friday, July 29: Wilcox Performing Arts Center, Algona
Sunday, July 31: Muscatine Riverfront, Muscatine
Tuesday, August 2: Johnson Auditorium, Chariton
Wednesday, August 3: Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park, Des Moines
