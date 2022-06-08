Ballet Des Moines announces six-show free summer tour for ‘Of Gravity and Light’





Ballet Des Moines has announced a six-stop trip across Iowa for Of Gravity and Light, a deeply immersive, science-packed show that received a standing ovation at its one-night only show on April 22. Gravity on Tour will include a mobile planetarium, Iowa State University’s FLEx Virtual Reality lab and more STEM experiences, as well as opportunities at each stop for audiences to meet and interact with the show’s creators.

The tour follows a showing of the ballet on Iowa PBS, Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m. In addition to watching the broadcast, viewers can also access Iowa PBS through livestreaming on iowapbs.org/watch and pbs.org/livestream, the PBS Video App and YouTube TV.

Of Gravity and Light premiered in late April. The piece was created to provide a scientific dance experience exposing basic components of science, infused them with basic human functions.

“Science has always influenced art and scientific concepts and scientific progressions have made the progression of art possible,” Ballet Des Moines artistic director, and Of Gravity and Light choreographer, Tom Mattingly said in a previous interview with Little Village.