Audiences waited two years, but 2022 is the perfect timing for TCR’s ‘Kinky Boots’

Kinky Boots Through March 6, Theatre Cedar Rapids, $27-53

After waiting nearly two years to open, Theatre Cedar Rapids began its run of Kinky Boots (score by Cyndi Lauper, book by Harvey Fierstein) to a house of appreciative audience members, some of whom had held on to their tickets through the pandemic. And what show could be better at the beginning of 2022 than a show about reimagining a business, figuring out who you are and staying true to yourself all in the midst of changing times?

Lisa Kelly directs the show with assistance from Mic Evans, who has stepped out of his usual place in the spotlight to serve as associate director. The set crew created a beautiful multi-level set with moving parts that swung in and out of scenes seemingly effortlessly. Scenic and lighting designer S. Benjamin Farrar’s deft work was also evident in the lights, which beautifully supported the story on stage.

The show opens with young Charlie (Cooper Gasper) being encouraged into the shoe business, and young Simon/Lola (Robbie Witcraft) being pushed toward prizefighting. Both of these young actors show up in ensemble scenes later, as well, and they add elements of delight each time they are on stage.

Will Adams plays Charlie Price with a range of emotions from reluctance to take over the family business to consternation at Nicola (Kara Ramirez)’s desires for a London life to enthusiasm for his partnership with Lola (Cameron Byrd) to apologetic after his diatribe against Lola in the second act. Adams is on stage for the bulk of the two and half hours, and his character’s struggles are palpable.

Equally strong is George (Justin Sands), who is Charlie’s faithful factory manager. Lauren (Emily Reiter), another loyal Price & Sons supporter, provides a solo vocal highlight with the song “The History of Wrong Choices.” Aaron Pozdol’s performance as Don, Lola’s detractor and foil, is cleverly understated. Don and Lola are featured in “What a Woman Wants,” backed up enthusiastically by the women of the ensemble.

Byrd’s Lola is both sentimental and tough, as the audience learns about her past and her outlook on life now. As Lola the drag queen, Byrd is entertainingly brassy, sassy and fun. Every member of Lola’s ensemble brings a unique drag queen look to the stage, and the costumes (Joni Dee Sackett and Jess Helberg) are especially outstanding for this group. Their attitudes come through in movement and facial expression, as well as fashion. A particularly fun moment happens when the musicians in the orchestra pit interact with the queens at the end of the club performance.

The music is well directed by Forrest Green, and the choreography is well conceived by Aaron Malec — no small task, what with putting together the large factory numbers as well as the fun drag numbers that populate this show. If the cast had some opening night jitters in the first act, they were gone by the song “Everybody Say Yeah” at the end of Act I. The show closes with “Raise You Up/Just Be,” and it’s a great message of inclusion and community for this new year.

Kinky Boots runs through March 6 at Theatre Cedar Rapids. Tickets start at $27. The Friday, Feb. 18 performance will be ASL-interpreted.

