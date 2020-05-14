As Iowa reopens, the Iowa legislature will reconvene — eventually







Shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced most of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions will end on Friday, the Republican leadership in Iowa legislature announced both the Iowa Senate and the Iowa House of Representatives will reconvene to finish their 2019 session.

“With the situation much improved, it is also time for the Legislature to return to Des Moines so we can complete our work,” House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in a press release.

“It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa, implement policy priorities, and pass a conservative budget to fund the necessary functions of government,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a different press release.

By “now,” Whitver didn’t mean now, or Friday, or this month. The legislature will reconvene on June 3.

The legislature has been in recess to reduce its exposure to COVID-19 since March 16, the day before Gov. Reynolds issued her first public health proclamation closing selected businesses statewide. Lawmakers were originally scheduled to reconvene on May 1. That changed on April 27, the same day Reynolds signed a proclamation relaxing restrictions in 77 counties, when the leadership announced both chambers of the legislature would remain closed until May 15. Although both Grassley and Whitver praised the governor’s decision to reopen businesses in the state, they apparently changed their minds about reopening the legislature in mid-May.

The Capitol Building will reopen to the public on Monday, May 18. Grassley and Whitver said they would encourage the public to avoid coming to the Capitol after the legislature reconvenes on June 3. Committee meeting and floor sessions in both chambers will be livestreamed, so the public can watch them remotely, and submit comments online through the legislature’s website. No decision has been made about livestreaming subcommittee hearings.

Members of the public and legislative staff will have to undergo a health check before entering the Capitol. Legislators be able to enter without health checks.







