Artisan’s Sanctuary confirms Neil Young to close out Woodstock celebration

Woodstock Revisited Klopfenstein Amphitheater, Lowe Park — Sunday, Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.

The dream of the ’60s is alive in Marion.

That’s where, on Aug. 18, nonprofit community arts collective the Artisan’s Sanctuary will present their own tribute to the 50th anniversary of the fair that redefined music, festivals and naked mud dancing.

Woodstock Revisited likely won’t resemble much of the original (you can be relieved or disappointed, as you wish), but it has clear goals as to how it wants to define itself as a festival.

“The ticket price reflects our desire to make it a fun, affordable event for everyone,” Artisan’s Sanctuary Executive Director Jim Jacobmeyer said in an email. “The original Woodstock three-day Music & Art Fair ticket was $7.00.” — About $49 in 2019, adjusted for inflation — “Our goal is to provide artists and other nonprofit organizations an opportunity to share a sense of creative community and revisit a special time in our history.”

Woodstock Revisted’s ticket price, $20 in advance, reflects that commitment, even in light of a big-name addition to the bill, announced yesterday.

O.G. Woodstock alum Neil Young was confirmed by Jacobmeyer to be performing a final, 30-minute acoustic set to cap off the night in Lowe Park. (His 9:15 p.m. start time is significantly earlier than the 3 a.m. set he played in 1969 with David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash.)

“He is currently touring Europe until the end of July and is traveling back through the Midwest in early August,” Jacobmeyer said. “He liked the idea of attending our event to relax and unwind.”

Ahead of Young’s closing set, five area tribute bands will be playing the “music of Woodstock,” Jacobmeyer said. Look forward to sets from popular acts Zoot & Newt Band, Beaker Brothers and Winterland, as well as Boy-Scout Hippies and Moving Target. Woodstock Revisited will also host more than 25 vendors.