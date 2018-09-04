Ann Freerks and Bruce Teague advance to the run-off in the special election for Iowa City Council







1 Share

Ann Freerks and Bruce Teague will advance to the run-off in the special election to fill the vacant at-large seat on the Iowa City Council. Freerks received 1,062 votes, or 26.9 percent of the 3,964 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary, and Teague received 20.6 percent, according to the preliminary vote totals published by the Johnson County Auditor’s Office.

With 815 votes, Teague finished just ahead of Christine Ralston, who garnered 797 votes, or 20.2 percent of the vote. Brianna Wills received 714 votes, 18.1 percent, and Ryan Hall received 558 votes or 14.1 percent. The auditor’s office also reported four write-in votes.

Both Freerks and Teague are first-time candidates for public office.

Freerks served on both the Iowa City Planning and Zoning Commission and the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. During the campaign, she explained how her decades of experience would guide her decisions on the city council.

Teague, the owner of Caring Hands & More Home Health & Family Services, made the idea of the “human rights city” the focus of his campaign. Such a city would concentrate on making sure that every resident’s basic needs are treated as human rights, and build its budget around meeting those needs.

Tuesday was the first time since 2011 that the number of candidates running for an Iowa City office required a primary election. Tuesday’s primary had a higher voter turnout, 8.68 percent, than the 2011 primary, which has a turnout of 5.11 percent.

The special election for the vacant at-large city council seat will be held on Oct. 2.