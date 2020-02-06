Advertisement

965 Guitars closes its doors, Vinyl Emporium moving into the space this summer

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Former 965 Guitars location, 1120 2nd St SE in Cedar Rapids. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

965 Guitars has closed its doors after eight years, the store announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 31.

The guitar store closing should not come as a surprise to Cedar Rapidians — owner Darwin Lindahl told the Gazette last year he was planning to end sales in January once his lease was up.

Lindahl cited time constraints due to his full-time job at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics as one of the reasons for closing the store, which was located at 1120 2nd St SE. Prior to moving to its NewBo location in 2017, the store was in North Liberty for five years.

Despite no longer having a storefront, operations have not completely stopped.

“We will continue to do repairs and builds so please contact us if you have need, we will be happy to help you out. Message us if you have need,” the Facebook post said.

Taking over the space will be another music-related business: Vinyl Emporium, a vintage record and audio equipment store, which is currently located at 2821 Mount Vernon Road SE in Cedar Rapids. It is expected to open in the new location in July.


