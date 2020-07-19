Advertisement

661 more Iowans test positive for COVID-19

Posted on by Izabela Zaluska
Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 661 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa from 10 a.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 38,564.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of people being tested who were confirmed as having COVID-19 — for the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday was 6.1 percent.

A total of 10,771 tests were processed during the 24-hour period, which is significantly higher than the 1,499 tests reported by IDPH during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to IDPH, a backlog in the electronic reporting system on Saturday caused “a significant number” of test results to not be reported. This did not impact the notification of test results to individuals who were tested, according to the department.

The department also reported seven deaths, including a resident of Johnson County and a resident of Linn County. The total number of deaths in the state caused by the virus is 792.

IDPH reported another 21 Johnson County residents tested positive during the 24-hour period, bringing the county’s total to 1,619. The positivity rate during the same time period was 5.3 percent.

Another 38 Linn County residents tested positive during the 24-hour period, which is the highest single-day increase since April 27 when 40 residents tested positive. The county’s positivity rate during the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday was 6.6 percent.

Sunday’s increase brings the total number of cases in Linn County to 1,566, according to IDPH. The county has now had a week of consecutive double-digit increases.

IDPH reported a total of 3,562 new cases of COVID-19 during the seven-day period ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday, including 171 cases in Johnson County and 182 in Linn County. The average daily positivity rate for the state was 11.1 percent. In Johnson County, it was 9.8 percent and in Linn County it was 7.7 percent.


